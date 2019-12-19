The Metal Hall of Fame has announced that the 2020 annual Metal Hall of Fame Celebrity Charity Gala will be filmed live for Amazon Prime Movies. Hard rock and heavy metal fans in attendance will be featured in the filming, which will take place January 15, 2020, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove, in Anaheim CA. The World Premier will be aired in early 2020 on Amazon Prime, to over 100 Million viewers.2020 Metal Hall of Fame Inductees include Geoff Tate (ex Queensryche), Don Dokken (Dokken), Stephen Pearcy (Ratt), Graham Bonnet (Rainbow, Michael Schenker Group, Alcatrazz), Steve Vai (inducted by Joe Satriani), Joe Satriani (inducted by Steve Vai), legendary metal promoter Stone City Attractions, Metal Church, Prong, and ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland. Various bands and inductees will be performing throughout the night. Additional inductions and performances by numerous hard rock and heavy metal legends will be announced over the next few weeks, along with an all-star jam band members and other surprises! The event will be hosted by iconic television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, and co-hosted by Whiskey A GO-GO Ultimate Jam Night /Almost Fama Show Host, Jes Fama.Proceeds from the event go to bring free music programs and therapy services to disabled children in various hospitals and community centers throughout the United States.Tickets are $35.00 in advance and $45.00 on the day of the gala.Pre-Order Here: www.thehallofheavymetalhistory.org

About The Metal Hall of Fame: The Metal Hall of Fame holds the Annual Hall of Heavy Metal History Gala. It is dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation. It is part of the 501 (C) (3) non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums and Disabilities), which provides free therapy services for disabled children and their families in hospitals and community centers throughout the United States.

For more information, please visit: www.thehallofheavymetalhistory.org