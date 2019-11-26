Eric Clapton recently announced a one-time only concert to celebrate the musical life of Ginger Baker.

Eric Clapton & Friends: A tribute to Ginger Baker will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London. The set list for the concert will look to honour Baker’s lifetime in music and will, of course, include Clapton and Baker’s work together in Cream and Blind Faith.

Forthcoming announcements will detail the artist line-up.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, November 29th at 10:00 London time, at http://www.eventimapollo.com or tel: 0844 249 1000.

The event will be held in aid of Leonard Cheshire, a charity close to the Baker family.

Leonard Cheshire: supporting individuals to live, learn and work as independently as they choose, whatever their ability, at the heart of local life — opening doors to opportunity, choice and support in communities around the glove. www.leonardcheshire.org