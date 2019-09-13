The winner of the “Runaway to Paradise with Jon Bon Jovi” contest is Modern Drummer subscriber BJ Kellogg of Colorado. BJ and his wife, Jennifer, departed Barcelona, Spain on August 26 for the four-day cruise. BJ got to meet and hang out with Kings of Suburbia’s Rich Scannella and was treated to a VIP experience for one of John Bon Jovi’s shows.
