Sixthman/Modern Drummer Cruise Series

Runaway to Paradise with Jon Bon Jovi. Be a professional drum tech for a day with Kings of Suburbia’s drummer, Rich Scannella, in Barcelona, Spain! You and a guest will depart from Barcelona where Jon Bon Jovi & the Kings of Suburbia will be setting sail. Once on-board for the 4-day cruise, you will get to be Rich’s drum tech in preparation for one of the JBJ performances, take a private drum lesson with Rich and enjoy the show as a VIP. The lucky winners will get a photo with Jon Bon Jovi and an exclusive Modern Drummer “High Seas Drummers Gig Bag” packed with signed drum heads, sticks and other drummer essentials. Package includes cruise accommodations for 2.

The Prize Includes: one (1) balcony cabin for two (2) on the Runaway To Paradise Mediterranean sailing August 26-30, 2019; onboard gratuities, admission to all onboard concerts; all onboard meals at open seating dining areas; entrance to the ship hot spots like the casino and disco; use of ship pools and waterslides; use of ship health and fitness center; children’s facilities (excluding babysitting); prepaid port taxes and ticketing fees. Total approximate retail value of the prize is $4,250.

Airfare, hotel accommodations, travel insurance, taxes, ground transportation, any expenses while in port, any of the following costs on board: gambling, spa and beauty services, alcoholic and/or carbonated beverages, the purchase of upgraded paid dining option, shore excursions and babysitting services are NOT included.

Check out this On The Beat with your host Rich Scannella here.

This contest is exclusively for our Modern Drummer family of subscribers. If you’d like to join the family and be eligible for this contest, please visit our subscription page.

