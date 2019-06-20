To the Modern Drummer Subscriber Family!

“We’re Going to a Party, Party!” (And YOU could be our guest.)

Here’s your cha-cha-cha-chance to celebrate with Ringo Starr on his birthday, July 7, in Los Angeles, California. One lucky Modern Drummer subscriber (plus one) will join Modern Drummer, along with Ringo’s VIP guests, and millions all over the world, to countdown to peace and love and sing Happy Birthday to Ringo live at noon, PDT, IN PERSON. Join Ringo, his family and close friends at this annual event. Your VIP experience includes meeting and taking a photo with Sir Richard.

Modern Drummer is offering ONE member of our family of subscribers** the coveted opportunity to be part of this star-studded event as we join one of the most iconic drummers on earth for his yearly birthday bash — an experience of a lifetime!

“We’re gonna have a good time!”

Official Rules

The entry deadline is June 25th, 2019. Modern Drummer will choose at random one name from all eligible entries. You must be a current subscriber to be selected.

*Airfare and hotel accommodations are not included.

**Current Modern Drummer subscribers as of June 25, 2019 are eligible to win. Except residents of Quebec, Canada, and where prohibited by law.

One entry per email address permitted.