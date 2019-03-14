On June 7, 2013, longtime Modern Drummer photographer Alex Solca spent some time with Hal Blaine at his home in Palm Desert, California. Alex filmed his friend, who’s generally considered the most recorded drummer in history, as he reminisced about his first recording session, the people and organizations who influenced him most during his long career, his hobbies away from the drums, and much more. Hal’s famous wit and humanity permeate every minute, and we’re proud to exclusively share this previously unseen footage to celebrate the life and times of the great musician, who passed away this past March 11.