The KAT KTMP1 is the quick and easy solution to incorporate electronics into your setup. Playable with hands or sticks, this compact module features fifty high-quality electronic and acoustic sounds. Each sound can be tuned, panned, and assigned to one of the four pads. Additionally, you can fine-tune reverb, sensitivity, and level control to shape the sounds to suit your needs.

The KAT KTMP1 is a great addition to any drumset or percussion rig and is also a great tool for laying down studio tracks.

Consumer Disclosure: 1. To enter, visit www.moderndrummer.com and open the MD Podcast Episode 184 page, between the dates below and look for the KAT Percussion Contest button (one entry per email address). 2. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND ON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. 3. CONTEST BEGINS MARCH 22, 2019, AND ENDS AT MIDNIGHT GMT ON APRIL 3, 2019. 4. Prize Drawing: Winners will be selected by random drawing on March 28, 2019. Winners will be notified by phone or email on or about March 29, 2019. 5. Employees, and their immediate families, of Modern Drummer, KAT Percussion and their affiliates are ineligible. 6. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, misdirected, and/or delayed entries. 7. Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, 18 years of age or older. Void in Quebec, Canada and where prohibited by law. 8. One prize awarded per contest. 9. Prizes: One (1) winner will receive the prizes as described above. Approximate retail value of prize: $199. Approximate retail value of contest: $199. 10. Canadian participants must first correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question before being declared a winner. 11. Sponsored by Modern Drummer Publications, Inc., 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004, 973-239-4140. 12. This contest is subject to the complete Official Rules. For a copy of the complete Official Rules and/or the winner’s name, write to: Modern Drummer Publications/KAT/Official Rules/Winners List, 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004.