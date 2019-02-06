Drummers Steve Smith, Vinny Appice, Dave Moreno, Robin Diaz, Sandy Gennaro, and Gregg Potter to Appear at Upcoming 2019 Rock and Roll Fantasy Camps

The first three Rock and Roll Fantasy Camps of 2019 are ready to make some noise. Leading the riffs and grooves will be an incredible array of legends, platinum-selling artists, and certified rock stars.

Our Rockers & Hitmakers Camp in Nashville (February 28-March 3) features Steve Smith and Jonathan Cain of Journey, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Frank Hannon and Brian Wheat of Tesla, as well as drummers Vinny Appice and Sandy Gennaro and Paul Leim.

Then, we touchdown in Los Angeles for an electrifying Alt-Rock Camp (May 2-5) with guitarist Jerry Cantrell and bassist Mike Inez of Alice in Chains and Dean and Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots. Rock Camp drummers include Dave Moreno (Puddle of Mud) and Robin Diaz (Daughtry). This camp was so hotly anticipated that it completely sold out two years ago. Don’t miss out! Plus: Perform live onstage at the legendary Whisky a Go Go.

Just Announced! More Details Soon! We are thrilled that our third camp experience will be a blistering Hard-Rock Camp in Las Vegas (June 27-30) starring Joe Perry (Aerosmith), Vince Neil (Mötley Crüe), and Lou Gramm (Foreigner). Featured drum counselors will include Gregg Potter (Buddy Rich Band).

Now in its 24th year of making musical dreams come true, Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp offers unprecedented opportunities for everyday musicians of all skill levels to be mentored by—and actually perform onstage with—legendary rockers.

Past camp headliners include Roger Daltrey, David Crosby, Alice Cooper, Slash, Nancy Wilson, Sammy Hagar, Buddy Guy, Lita Ford, Bill Wyman, Steven Tyler, Ginger Baker, Jeff Beck, Steve Vai, Cheap Trick, Nick Mason, and Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Ace Frehley of Kiss.

“The opportunity to jam with musicians of this caliber can only make your musical ability grow,” says Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp founder David Fishof. “I love it when a camper hears from someone like Joe Perry, ‘You’re not just a tech worker in Silicon Valley. You’re a guitarist first, and you do that day job to support your life as a musician.’”