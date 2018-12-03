Mike Portnoy’s Percussive Nation 2019 Music Camp

“I am so excited to announce the debut of my “Percussive Nation”!

This is more than just a Drum Camp, it is a Music Camp for all musicians of every instrument and every level of playing, or even if you don’t play an instrument at all — there will be something for everyone!” — Mike Portnoy

The lineup for this inaugural edition includes some of the great musicians in the world:

Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater, Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs, Metal Allegiance, Flying Colors, etc.)

(ex-Dream Theater, Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs, Metal Allegiance, Flying Colors, etc.) Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth, Ringo Starr All Starr Band)

(David Lee Roth, Ringo Starr All Starr Band) Simon Phillips (Protocol, Jeff Beck, The Who, Pete Townsend, Toto)

(Protocol, Jeff Beck, The Who, Pete Townsend, Toto) Blake Richardson (Between The Buried And Me)

(Between The Buried And Me) Alex Skolnick (Testament, Metal Allegiance)

(Testament, Metal Allegiance) Chris Broderick (ex-Megadeth, Act Of Defiance, Metal Allegiance)

(ex-Megadeth, Act Of Defiance, Metal Allegiance) Tony Macalpine (Solo Artist, Steve Vai, PSMS)

(Solo Artist, Steve Vai, PSMS) Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo, PSMS)

(Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo, PSMS) Dave Larue (The Dixie Dregs, The Steve Morse Band, Flying Colors)

We will be gathering at the Hotel McCormick in Scottsdale, AZ on July 8-12, 2019 for four days of education, entertainment, and the most intimate concerts you’ll ever experience!

Check out the promo video here

The website is now live and open for registration! http://www.percussivenation.com