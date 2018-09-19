Cascio Music will open its doors at 10 A.M. on October 13, 2018 for its 18th annual Drummerfest. This free event offers live performances and clinics, giving attendees exclusive access to some of the world’s best drummers.

The 2018 Drummerfest lineup includes Dom Famularo (world renowned drum clinician, educator, and motivational speaker), Antonio Sanchez (Pat Metheny), and Greg Landfair Jr. (Chance the Rapper).

In addition to insider access to amazing talent, Drummerfest allows attendees photo and autograph opportunities with the headliners. During the event, featured brands will be showcased in-store and extra product offers will be available from Mapex, Sabian Yamaha, Gretsch, and Zildjian. Drum company representatives will also be present with the latest drum gear, which guests will have the opportunity to demo.

“We are again proud to present this year’s amazing group of renowned drummers,” says Cascio Music CEO Mike Houser. “Our goal for Drummerfest has always been to inspire, entertain, and educate attendees of all ages, and this year is certainly no exception.”

For more information, visit casciomusic.com for more information or call 800-462-2263. The store is located at 13819 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Wisconsin.