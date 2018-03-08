Check out this footage from the release show for Ian Chang’s debut EP, Spiritual Leader, held at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, New York. “I’m controlling all the sounds and lights using Sunhouse’s Sensory Percussion on a mesh-head kit,” Chang explains. “It’s an elaborate puppet show where drumming pulls the strings, controlling everything that’s heard and seen.”

For more with Ian Chang, check out this Out Now piece from the April issue of Modern Drummer and this On the Beat post from late last year.

Chang uses Sensory Percussion, C&C drums, and Vic Firth sticks. Video by Thrdcoast. Light design by Endless Endless.