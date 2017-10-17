SALSA MEETS JAZZ for PUERTO RICO – Invoking the The Village Gate’s legendary Monday night Salsa Meets Jazz series, Bobby Sanabria hosts a star studded benefit concert at LPR to raise money and support for musicians in Puerto Rico through the efforts of the Jazz Foundation of America. Join us on this incredible night! Guests may choose one of four ticket tier options ($100 VIP Meet and Greet + Gold Circle Seating, $50 Gold Circle Seating, $35 General Admisison Seating, $25 General Admission Standing), and may choose to donate more at the event.

The Multi-Grammy nominated Bobby Sanabria MULTIVERSE Big Band

TRUMPETS: Kevin Bryan, John Walsh, Tyler Tritt, Andrew Neesley

SAXES: David Dejesus (alto, sop. fl), Andrew Gould (alto, sop. fl.), Peter Brainin (tenor, fl.), Yaacov Mayman (tenor, fl.), Danny Rivera (bari), w/ special guests

TROMBONES: Dave Miller, Tim Sessions, Armando Vergara, Chris Washburne

RHYTHM: Darwin Noguera (piano), Leo Traversa (bass), Oreste Abrantes (congas), Matthew Gonzalez (bongó/cencerro, baríl de bomba), Hiram “El Pavo” Remón (vocals, perc.), Bobby Sanabria (drums)

w/special guests…

NEA Jazz Master Paquito D’Rivera

NEA Jazz Master Jimmy Owens

NEA Jazz Master Candido

Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Larry Harlow

Fania All Star Eddie Montalvo

legendary trumpeters Randy Brecker and Jon Faddis

jazz & blues powerhouse vocalist Antoinette Montague,

vocalist Brenda Feliciano

poet Mariposa

original Last Poet Felipe Luciano, and the one and only David Amran!

All join forces to help the musicians of Puerto Rico! All proceeds go to the Jazz Foundation of America Relief Fund for the Musicians of Puerto Rico!!!

October 23rd, 2017 at (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012. (212) 505-3474.

http://lpr.com/lpr_events/salsa-meets-jazz-puerto-rico-october-23rd-2017/