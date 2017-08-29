The all-new Dave Weckl online school includes HD video lessons with sound mixed by Dave, full play-along packages, and exclusive live footage from current tours with “lessons from the hotel room.” Courses include hand and foot technique and drum tuning. Content is continually added and can be accessed on any computer or iOS device.

Membership includes Dave’s private Facebook group where Dave, his staff, and Artist Relations professionals from Yamaha, Sabian, Vic Firth, and Remo, participate. Subscribers can upload videos and exchange feedback with Dave and fellow drummers.

Dave includes full play-along packages with minus-drum tracks (click and no-click), charts, and videos of Dave’s session from multiple angles. Each play-along package includes an all-new lesson. Dave is also filming lessons with guest musicians such as Tom Kennedy, Mike Stern, Oz Noy, and Dom Famularo.

Dave’s Affiliate Program pays teachers back for every student they bring into the online school. It’s easy to get started, and all of the lessons provide endless material to work on with students of all ages.

Everything is included for $30 a month, and subscribers can save $5 a month with an annual subscription. Monthly subscriptions can be canceled at any time.

Go to daveweckl.teachable.com to subscribe, login, and start using today.