We recently had the opportunity to bring L.A. session drummer and Grammy award–winning artist Gregg Bissonette into our studio to shoot some exclusive performance videos. In the first video, Gregg plays a dynamic drum solo that covers a multitude of styles, from rock to jazz. In the second video, Gregg performs the track “Starbucks Is My American Embassy,” from his solo album Warning Will Robinson, which showcases the drummer’s heavy-hitting side with a mixture of intricate hi-hat work. The track also features a fun odd-time solo. To learn more about Gregg and his setup, visit PlayDixon.com. Enjoy!