An Editor’s Overview

MD Archive Online

Hello, longtime subscribers, casual readers, and newcomers to the MD family! We are super-excited to announce that—for the first time in our forty-plus-year history—every single issue of Modern Drummer is now available for viewing via our new iOS and Android app and the special Archive section of moderndrummer.com.

If you’re a current subscriber, you should have received an email with instructions on how to set up your account. If you overlooked that email, feel free to send a message to [email protected] , and we’ll walk you through the process. Basically what you need to do is click on the “My Profile” button at the top of moderndrummer.com, click “Lost Password,” and then enter the email address that’s associated with your subscription. Once you receive the password-reset email, click the link in the message to take you to a page where you can create a password to access content on our website. The “My Profile” page also has a section where you can add up to five mobile devices (smartphone, tablet, etc.). Make sure you also download the Modern Drummer app on your devices so you can check out the digital editions of the magazine without having to use a web browser.

Creating an account on our website and in our app gives you access to whichever issues you’ve paid for with your subscription. The entire forty-year archive can then be unlocked for $2.50 per month for the remainder of your subscription.

When it comes time to renew, or if you’re considering purchasing a subscription for the first time, there are several options. You can access the entire archive in addition to receiving the print and digital copies of each new issue for $54.95 per year, or you can forgo the print for just the digital edition and archive for $49.95 per year. If you don’t want the archive, you can get the digital edition for $24.95, or the print and digital for $29.95. (These prices are for U.S. subscribers. International rates are available at moderndrummer.com/subscribe.)

Combing through the digital archive is sure to keep you informed, entertained, and practicing for hours on end. There are dozens of lessons from legendary drummers/educators like Joe Morello, David Garibaldi, Peter Magadini, Terry Bozzio, and Rod Morgenstein. And there are hundreds of amazing interviews with the greatest drummers of all time. Tony Williams, Steve Gadd, Bill Bruford, Phil Collins, Billy Cobham, Neil Peart, Vinnie Colaiuta, Dave Weckl, Max Roach, Elvin Jones…the list goes on and on! It’s also really fun to flip through the older issues to check out the advertisements and the various gear and fashion trends of the time.

Enjoy this issue—and go to moderndrummer.com to enjoy all the rest!

Michael Dawson

Managing Editor