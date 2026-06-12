The Warning Announce New Album Everything’s Falling — A New Chapter for Modern Drummer Cover Artist Paulina Villarreal

When Modern Drummer featured Paulina Villarreal on the cover of its April 2026 issue, it was a recognition of more than her extraordinary drumming talent. It was an acknowledgment that she represents a new generation of musicians redefining what modern rock can be.

Now, Paulina and her bandmates in The Warning—sisters Daniela “Dany” Villarreal and Alejandra “Ale” Villarreal—have officially announced their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Everything’s Falling, arriving August 28 via Lava/Republic Records.

Alongside the announcement, the Monterrey, Mexico trio has released the album’s latest single, “Ritual,” a powerful and emotionally charged track that explores anxiety, self-doubt, and the fear of losing something meaningful even during life’s happiest moments. Advertisement

“‘Ritual’ is about the fear of losing something good,” the band explains. “Even when life is going well, anxiety can convince you that disaster is right around the corner. It’s about getting trapped in those thoughts and letting them keep you from actually living in the moment.”

Driven by haunting melodies, massive riffs, and the band’s signature intensity, “Ritual” offers fans their deepest look yet into Everything’s Falling. The album follows the previously released singles “Kerosene” and “Ego,” continuing The Warning’s evolution as one of the most exciting forces in modern rock.

For Paulina Villarreal, whose dynamic drumming was celebrated in Modern Drummer’s April 2026 cover story, the new album represents another milestone in a remarkable journey. Since first gaining international attention as teenagers, The Warning have steadily built a global audience through relentless touring, powerful songwriting, and musicianship that continues to mature with each release. Advertisement

Reflecting on the album, the band shared:

“Everything’s Falling is a snapshot of where we are in our lives right now. We’ve grown so much over the past few years, not just as musicians, but as people. This album reflects everything we’ve experienced, the lessons we’ve learned, and the challenges we’ve overcome.

At its core, it’s about accepting that life can be messy and unpredictable. Things fall apart, plans change, and sometimes you lose your footing. But those moments can teach you the most about yourself, and they’re often what make you stronger in the end.”

The release arrives amid another busy year for the band, with performances scheduled across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, including dates supporting Yungblud on the IDOLS World Tour, major international festivals, and headline appearances of their own. Advertisement

As Modern Drummer readers discovered in Paulina’s April cover feature, The Warning’s success is built on a combination of technical excellence, authenticity, and relentless dedication. Everything’s Falling appears poised to be the band’s most personal and ambitious statement yet.

Everything’s Falling will be released August 28, 2026.