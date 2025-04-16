Search
Advertisement
Home » Ash Soan with Snow Patrol 

Ash Soan with Snow Patrol 

By Ash Soan with Snow Patrol  On 16th Apr 2025

Snow Patrol played their first Los Angeles shows in three years, March 25th and 26th at the Wiltern Theater. Since their last L.A. show there was a lineup change with bassist Paul Wilson and second drummer, Johnny Quinn departing the band. Joining last year was bassist Ben Epstein and drummer Ash Soan, who is also a member of Tori Amos’s band, Del Amitri, and has a long list of recording credits including Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Cher, Dua Lipa, and more.  

The new lineup released the album The Forest is the Path Last Year which was the first Snow Patrol release in six years. Founder and lead vocalist Gary Lightbody is the sole original member, guitarist Nathan Connolly joined in 2002, and keyboardist/guitarist Johnny McDaid joined in 2011.  

Snow Patrol played a 17-song set following opening act Sorcha Richardson. Of their songs “All,” “The Beginning,” and “Talking About Hope” came from their new album. They also performed their UK top 10 hits “Take Back the City,” “You’re All I Have,” “Run,” and their biggest hit “Chasing Cars.”    Advertisement

  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft

Advertisement

Latest Posts

Podcast

Mickey Cavs – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #32

March 20, 2025

Chris Maas – Modern Drummer Podcast with David Frangioni #31

March 14, 2025

Lessons

Ep.11 – THE NEW BREED HORIZONS – Gary Chester-inspired drumming concepts with Corey Roberts

October 27, 2022

Ep.10 – The New Breed PUNK’D with Chris “Tomato” Harfenist

October 27, 2022

News

Zak Starkey Reflects on Departure From The Who After Nearly 30 Years Behind the Kit

April 17, 2025

Former Judas Priest Drummer Les Binks Dies at 73

April 17, 2025

Advertisement