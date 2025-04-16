Ash Soan with Snow Patrol

Snow Patrol played their first Los Angeles shows in three years, March 25th and 26th at the Wiltern Theater. Since their last L.A. show there was a lineup change with bassist Paul Wilson and second drummer, Johnny Quinn departing the band. Joining last year was bassist Ben Epstein and drummer Ash Soan, who is also a member of Tori Amos’s band, Del Amitri, and has a long list of recording credits including Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Cher, Dua Lipa, and more.

The new lineup released the album The Forest is the Path Last Year which was the first Snow Patrol release in six years. Founder and lead vocalist Gary Lightbody is the sole original member, guitarist Nathan Connolly joined in 2002, and keyboardist/guitarist Johnny McDaid joined in 2011.

Snow Patrol played a 17-song set following opening act Sorcha Richardson. Of their songs “All,” “The Beginning,” and “Talking About Hope” came from their new album. They also performed their UK top 10 hits “Take Back the City,” “You’re All I Have,” “Run,” and their biggest hit “Chasing Cars.” Advertisement