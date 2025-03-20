Search
Guns N’ Roses Welcome Isaac Carpenter as New Drummer

Photo Credits: Guns N’ Roses

Following the recent departure of longtime drummer Frank Ferrer, Guns N’ Roses have officially announced Isaac Carpenter as his replacement behind the kit.

Carpenter, known for his work with bands like AWOLNATION and Loaded (featuring Duff McKagan), brings a fresh yet familiar energy to GNR’s powerhouse lineup. His addition marks a new chapter for the band, which has been rocking stages with its reunited core of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan.

With Carpenter now in the mix, fans are eager to see how he will shape the legendary group’s sound moving forward.


