Announcing the 3rd Annual Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship!

This unique opportunity, presented by Modern Drummer, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, Olivia Peart, and Dennis Wolfe UME, honors the legendary Neil Peart, by inspiring and nurturing a young drummer with the goal of developing the next generation of drumming talent.

The selected scholarship recipient will receive:

One year of private drum lessons with Modern Drummer worldwide education innovator Rob Silverman

Modern Drummer All Access subscription

Rush special editions from Universal Music Enterprises

Modern Drummer merchandise

Eligibility is open to drummers aged 14 to 21 who are not professional musicians and have no sponsorships or contracts that conflict with the scholarship’s purpose. Applicants must submit a two-minute video showcasing their drumming skills and a short essay detailing how Neil Peart’s playing and legacy have influenced them, as well as the significance that this scholarship would make on their drumming journey.

Applications for the 2025 scholarship will be accepted from March 1, 2025, to April 1, 2025.