Support Our Art Director Charlie Weinmann and Partner Christina Holland in Rebuilding After the Eaton Fire

Modern Drummer invites our community to come together and support our Art Director, Charlie Weinmann, a vital member of the Modern Drummer family, and his partner, Christina Holland.

On January 8, 2025, Charlie and Christina tragically lost their home and all of their possessions in the Eaton fire. As the creative force behind Modern Drummer’s visual identity and branding, Charlie’s talent and dedication have enriched everything we do. Now, he and Christina need our support as they work to rebuild their lives.

You can contribute to their recovery through GoFundMe page at the following link: Help Christina and Charlie Rebuild After the Eaton Fire.

Let’s show Charlie and Christina the strength of the Modern Drummer community and help them through this challenging time. Your generosity and kindness will make a meaningful impact.

Thank you for standing with us.


