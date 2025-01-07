Honoring Neil Peart: Five Years of Legacy and Inspiration

January 7th is a day that drummers will always remember as the day that the drumming community lost one of the greatest drummers ever, Neil Peart. January 7, 2025, marks five years since we lost Neil and is a time for all drummers to remember Neil, his legacy, and the impact that his drumming is making today. His wonderfully constructed drum parts, his lyrics, and his commitment to drumming will always inspire us and represent a touchstone that drummers recognize and aspire towards.

Neil left us many educational products, wonderful books, and interviews that will help each of us find our own way in drumming and life. And he leaves behind the memories of some of the most iconic drum solos and drum sets ever to be played. Like his drum heroes before him, Neil’s drumming impacted us all and inspired us to find our own voice in drumming. Neil’s lyrics and drumming inside of Rush’s music will always hold a special place in our hearts. Modern Drummer will be posting various items this week in honor and remembrance of Neil.

To begin the week, and in honor of Neil's life, legacy, and the lineage of great drumming, the Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship is now accepting applications for 2025. Please look for the announcement date when applications for the 2025 scholarship will be accepted. This unique opportunity, presented by Modern Drummer, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, Olivia Peart, and Universal Music Group, honors the legendary Neil Peart, by inspiring and nurturing a young drummer with the goal of developing the next generation of drumming talent.

The selected scholarship recipient will receive:

1. One year of private drum lessons with a modern drumming educational innovator.

2. Modern Drummer All Access subscription.

3. Rush special editions from Universal Music Enterprises.

4. Modern Drummer merchandise.

Eligibility is open to drummers aged 14 to 21 who are not professional musicians and have no sponsorships or contracts that conflict with the scholarship’s purpose. Applicants must submit a two-minute video showcasing their drumming skills and a short essay detailing how Neil Peart’s playing and legacy have influenced them, as well as the significance that this scholarship would make on their drumming journey.

The Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship has previously been awarded to Maxx Rinkus and Aimee Peckham, two exceptional young drummers whose talent and dedication embody Neil’s spirit. This scholarship is a tribute to Neil Peart’s enduring legacy, inspiring countless drummers worldwide.