“Don’t Stop Believin'”FIRST VIDEO + STREAMING AUDIO FROM
Steve Smith & Vital Information
NEW PERSPECTIVE
Steve Smith & Vital Information: “Don’t Stop Believin’” The music for NEW PERSPECTIVE developed while touring the USA promoting our 40thAnniversary album TIME FLIES. Our keyboardist Manuel Valera and bassist Janek Gwizdala asked me if I was interested in playing any jazz interpretations of Journey songs. That question has been coming up for the past 40 years and my answer has always been “No.” Ignoring my “No,” Manuel decided to come up with a radical treatment of “Don’t Stop Believin.’” We tried it at a soundcheck, played it that night and it got a positive response, which shifted my perspective. On June 29, 2023, near the end of our east coast tour, we stopped at Studio Mozart in Little Falls, NJ to record “Don’t Stop Believin,’” “Open Arms,” plus new versions of Vital Information classics “The Perfect Date” and “Charukeshi Express.” A theme for our next album was born: Record songs that I had previously played on during my career but with new arrangements that are quite different from the original versions, bringing a NEW PERSPECTIVE to the music.
-Steve Smith
Steve Smith – drums & konnakol
Manuel Valera – acoustic piano, Fender Rhodes and synths
Janek Gwizdala – electric bass
Upcoming Live Appearances
Thursday, April 3-Saturday, April 5, 2025
The Baked Potato (two shows per night)
3787 Cahuenga Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 91604-3504
818-980-1615
www.thebakedpotato.com
Sunday, April 6, 2025
HITKOR LIVE STREAM
https://www.hitkor.com
Monday, April 7, 2025
Musical Instrument Museum – MIM
Steve Smith Masterclass 4:30pm
Vital Information Concert 7:00pm
https://mim.org/events/steve-smith-and-vital-information-04-07-2025/
4725 E. Mayo Blvd.
Phoenix, AZ 85050
480-478-6000
www.mim.org
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse
2415 W. 700 S.
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
801-763-0200
https://www.ccsoundhouse.com
Thursday, April 10, 2025
The Outpost
210 Yale Blvd. SE (2 blocks south of Central)
Albuquerque, NM 87106
505-268-0044
https://outpostspace.org
Friday, April 11, 2025
Yoshi’s Jazz Club
510 Embarcadero West
Jack London Square
Oakland, CA 94607
510-238-9200
https://yoshis.com/events/buy-tickets/steve-smith-and-vital-information-1/detail
Saturday, April 12, 2025
The Smith Center – Myron’s
361 Symphony Park Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-749-2000
https://thesmithcenter.com/tickets/2425/steve-smith-and-vital-information/
Sunday, April 13, 2024
PDX Jazz
133 SW Second Ave. Ste. 420
Portland, OR 97204
503-715-0600
https://www.pdxjazz.org
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club
47 Frith Street
Soho
London, England W1D 4HT
+44-207-439-0747 option 1
https://www.ronniescotts.co.uk
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club
135 Congress Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
888-603-5299
https://jimmysoncongress.com
Friday, June 20-Sunday, June 22, 2025
Birdland Theater (downstairs-two shows per night)
315 W. 44th Street
New York, NY 10036
212-581-3080
www.birdlandjazz.com
Thursday, June 26
Thursday, April 3, 2025
39th Annual Syracuse International Jazz Festival
Festival Mainstage
Clinton Square Park
Downtown Syracuse
161 W. Genesee St.
Syracuse, New York 13202
Free Admission, Non-Ticketed
www.syracusejazzfest.com
Friday, June 27, 2025
The Ritz (More details TBA)
Scranton, PA
https://www.barpazzo.com
More tour dates TBA
www.vitalinformation.com