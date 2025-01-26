“Don’t Stop Believin'”FIRST VIDEO + STREAMING AUDIO FROM

Steve Smith & Vital Information: “Don’t Stop Believin’” The music for NEW PERSPECTIVE developed while touring the USA promoting our 40thAnniversary album TIME FLIES. Our keyboardist Manuel Valera and bassist Janek Gwizdala asked me if I was interested in playing any jazz interpretations of Journey songs. That question has been coming up for the past 40 years and my answer has always been “No.” Ignoring my “No,” Manuel decided to come up with a radical treatment of “Don’t Stop Believin.’” We tried it at a soundcheck, played it that night and it got a positive response, which shifted my perspective. On June 29, 2023, near the end of our east coast tour, we stopped at Studio Mozart in Little Falls, NJ to record “Don’t Stop Believin,’” “Open Arms,” plus new versions of Vital Information classics “The Perfect Date” and “Charukeshi Express.” A theme for our next album was born: Record songs that I had previously played on during my career but with new arrangements that are quite different from the original versions, bringing a NEW PERSPECTIVE to the music.

-Steve Smith

Steve Smith – drums & konnakol

Manuel Valera – acoustic piano, Fender Rhodes and synths

Janek Gwizdala – electric bass

Upcoming Live Appearances





Steve Smith & Vital Information

Steve Smith (drums) Manuel Valera (keyboards) Janek Gwizdala



Thursday, April 3-Saturday, April 5, 2025

The Baked Potato (two shows per night)

3787 Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 91604-3504

818-980-1615

www.thebakedpotato.com



Sunday, April 6, 2025

HITKOR LIVE STREAM

https://www.hitkor.com



Monday, April 7, 2025

Musical Instrument Museum – MIM

Steve Smith Masterclass 4:30pm

Vital Information Concert 7:00pm

https://mim.org/events/steve-smith-and-vital-information-04-07-2025/

4725 E. Mayo Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

480-478-6000

www.mim.org



Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse

2415 W. 700 S.

Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

801-763-0200

https://www.ccsoundhouse.com



Thursday, April 10, 2025

The Outpost

210 Yale Blvd. SE (2 blocks south of Central)

Albuquerque, NM 87106

505-268-0044

https://outpostspace.org



Friday, April 11, 2025

Yoshi’s Jazz Club

510 Embarcadero West

Jack London Square

Oakland, CA 94607

510-238-9200

https://yoshis.com/events/buy-tickets/steve-smith-and-vital-information-1/detail



Saturday, April 12, 2025

The Smith Center – Myron’s

361 Symphony Park Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-749-2000

https://thesmithcenter.com/tickets/2425/steve-smith-and-vital-information/



Sunday, April 13, 2024

PDX Jazz

133 SW Second Ave. Ste. 420

Portland, OR 97204

503-715-0600

https://www.pdxjazz.org



Saturday, May 10, 2025

Steve Smith & Vital Information

Steve Smith (drums) Manuel Valera (keyboards) Janek Gwizdala

Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club

47 Frith Street

Soho

London, England W1D 4HT

+44-207-439-0747 option 1

https://www.ronniescotts.co.uk



Thursday, June 19, 2025

Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

135 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

888-603-5299

https://jimmysoncongress.com



Friday, June 20-Sunday, June 22, 2025

Steve Smith & Vital Information

Steve Smith (drums) Manuel Valera (keyboards) Janek Gwizdala

Birdland Theater (downstairs-two shows per night)

315 W. 44th Street

New York, NY 10036

212-581-3080

www.birdlandjazz.com



Thursday, June 26

Thursday, April 3, 2025

39th Annual Syracuse International Jazz Festival

Festival Mainstage

Clinton Square Park

Downtown Syracuse

161 W. Genesee St.

Syracuse, New York 13202

Free Admission, Non-Ticketed

www.syracusejazzfest.com



Friday, June 27, 2025

The Ritz (More details TBA)

Scranton, PA

https://www.barpazzo.com



More tour dates TBA

www.vitalinformation.com