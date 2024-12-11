End of an Era: Nicko McBrain’s Incredible Journey with Iron Maiden

In 1980 Iron Maiden released their debut self-titled record. The band was originally driven by bassist and founding member Steve Harris and drummer Clive Burr. In 1982, Burr left the band, and was replaced by drummer, and force of nature, Nicko McBrain. McBrain had recorded previously with Pat Travers on Makin’ Magic and Putting It Straight, and with the bands Streetwalkers and Trust. With Nicko at the drums, recorded the legendary Piece of Mind and started a 42-year long journey. On Nicko’s first tour the band played 147 live shows, and McBrain quickly became a fan favorite. Since then, Iron Maiden (with Nicko) has released 14 award winning records and relentlessly and constantly toured the world producing some of the most exciting concerts ever seen and heard.

Always beloved and respected within the global drum community, Nicko developed his signature 22” Paiste Powerslave Ride Cymbal in 1984 and went into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2020. Also in 2020, Nicko developed two signature snare drums called Icarus and Talisman with the British Drum Company, and in 2018 he opened a drum shop in Manchester, England called Drum One.

In 1999, McBrain converted to Christianity, and in 2009 he opened a restaurant called Rock ‘N’ Roll Ribs in Coral Springs, Florida. In 2023, Nicko McBrain suffered a stroke, but that didn’t slow him down. He recovered and continued to make amazing music with the band and remained on the road. Nicko’s drumming drove Iron Maiden with his unbelievable single bass drum approach, complex grooves, roundhouse tom fills, and telepathic hookup with bassist Steve Harris. This band of musical road warriors called Iron Maiden has never stopped or slowed down. Advertisement

On December 7th, Nicko McBrain made an announcement reading, “After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle. Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden.”

While the metal community is sad that they will never hear and see Nicko behind his British Drum Company drums and Paiste Cymbals with Iron Maiden, Modern Drummer shows our appreciation and gratitude to him for a lifetime of innovative drumming, touring, and inspiration. Nicko McBrain is one of the originators of heavy metal drumming, one of the nicest guys in the world, and a true road warrior.

A few days later Iron Maiden was delighted to announce that stepping in behind the kit for 2025 is a name familiar to many of our fans – Simon Dawson, a former session drummer and Steve’s rhythm section partner of the past 12 years with British Lion. A native of Suffolk, England, Simon first teamed up with Steve Harris back in 2012. He debuted on three tracks on the first British Lion album and all the second critically acclaimed The Burning, plus the many subsequent tours in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and most recently, both Mexico and South America. Advertisement

In their tradition of non-stop metal music making and transglobal touring, Iron Maiden is celebrating their 50th Anniversary next year with The Run for Your Lives Tour starting in Budapest on May 27th.

While the band, the touring, and the recordings will continue, we congratulate Iron Maiden’s new drummer Simon Dawson and can’t wait to hear and support him in this prestigious new gig. However, every drummer knows that no one could ever merely replace Nicko McBrain. Modern Drummer Publisher and CEO David Frangioni concludes, “Nicko is a good friend, there is only one Nicko, and Modern Drummer thanks him for an amazing career of drumming. We wish him good luck and a little relaxation in his new life off the road and his future endeavors.