Rock Legends Unite: Chad Smith, Andrew Watt, and Friends Bring an Epic Night of Classics and Surprises to Brooklyn Bowl

All-star producer/guitarist/vocalist Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne/Rolling Stones/Pearl Jam) and Red Hot Chili Pepper’s drummer Chad Smith played the Brooklyn Bowl (Brooklyn, NY) on September 18th. The show was announced just a week prior. Together Smith and Watt are part of Eddie Vedder’s Earthlings band and Iggy Pop’s Losers band.

The Brooklyn Bowl show featured roughly 30 classic rock and a few hip hop covers, and some very special guests. Joining Watt and Smith, the band for the night consisted of guitarist GE Smith (SNL/ Hall & Oates), bassist Ivan Bodley, keyboardist Ben Stivers, and a horn section of Crispin Cioe – sax, Bob Funk – trombone, Seneca Black – trumpet, and Jared Tankel – baritone sax. Legendary photographer Danny Clinch even played harmonica on a few songs.

The first guest of the night was Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, whose birthday was the following day. Following Fallon was The Roots’ rapper-MC Black Thought, singer Charlotte Lawrence, guitarist Robert Randolph, and the Black Crowes’ singer-guitarist Chris Robinson. Advertisement

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft



The Smith & Watt 9/18/24 set list is as follows:

“Baba O’Riley” – The Who

“Let’s Go Crazy” - Prince

“Beat on the Brat” – The Ramones

“Ziggy Stardust” – David Bowie

“Hold On, I’m Comin’” – Sam & Dave

“Roadhouse Blues” (with Jimmy Fallon) – The Doors

“Hey Joe” – Jimi Hendrix

“Mysterious Ways” – U2

“Just Like Heaven” (with Charlotte Lawrence) – The Cure

“Dreams” (with Charlotte Lawrence) – Fleetwood Mac

“Roxanne” (with Charlotte Lawrence) – The Police

“The Seed” (with Black Thought) – The Roots

“Shimmy Shimmy Ya” (with Black Thought) – Ol Dirty Bastard

“Black Thought Freestyle” (with Black Thought)

“I Wanna Be Your Dog” (with Black Thought)- Iggy Pop

“Voodoo Chile” (with Robert Randolph) – Jimi Hendrix

“Stay With Me” (with Chris Robinson & Robert Randolph) -Faces

“Whole Lotta Love” – Led Zeppelin

“War Pigs” – Black Sabbath

“Moby Dick” (with Chad Smith Drum Solo)- Led Zeppelin

“Ramble On” - Led Zeppelin

Encore

“Purple Rain” – Prince

“Whipping Post” - Allman Brothers

“Rocking in the Free World” – Neil Young