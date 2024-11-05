Search
Rock Legends Unite: Chad Smith, Andrew Watt, and Friends Bring an Epic Night of Classics and Surprises to Brooklyn Bowl

All-star producer/guitarist/vocalist Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne/Rolling Stones/Pearl Jam) and Red Hot Chili Pepper’s drummer Chad Smith played the Brooklyn Bowl (Brooklyn, NY) on September 18th. The show was announced just a week prior. Together Smith and Watt are part of Eddie Vedder’s Earthlings band and Iggy Pop’s Losers band.  

The Brooklyn Bowl show featured roughly 30 classic rock and a few hip hop covers, and some very special guests. Joining Watt and Smith, the band for the night consisted of guitarist GE Smith (SNL/ Hall & Oates), bassist Ivan Bodley, keyboardist Ben Stivers, and a horn section of Crispin Cioe – sax, Bob Funk – trombone, Seneca Black – trumpet, and Jared Tankel – baritone sax. Legendary photographer Danny Clinch even played harmonica on a few songs.  

The first guest of the night was Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, whose birthday was the following day. Following Fallon was The Roots' rapper-MC Black Thought, singer Charlotte Lawrence, guitarist Robert Randolph, and the Black Crowes' singer-guitarist Chris Robinson.

  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft

 
The Smith & Watt 9/18/24 set list is as follows: 

“Baba O’Riley” – The Who 
“Let’s Go Crazy” - Prince 
“Beat on the Brat” – The Ramones 
“Ziggy Stardust” – David Bowie 
“Hold On, I’m Comin’” – Sam & Dave 
“Roadhouse Blues” (with Jimmy Fallon) – The Doors 
“Hey Joe” – Jimi Hendrix 
“Mysterious Ways” – U2 
“Just Like Heaven” (with Charlotte Lawrence) – The Cure 
“Dreams” (with Charlotte Lawrence) – Fleetwood Mac 
“Roxanne” (with Charlotte Lawrence) – The Police 
“The Seed” (with Black Thought) – The Roots 
“Shimmy Shimmy Ya” (with Black Thought) – Ol Dirty Bastard 
“Black Thought Freestyle” (with Black Thought) 
“I Wanna Be Your Dog” (with Black Thought)- Iggy Pop 
“Voodoo Chile” (with Robert Randolph) – Jimi Hendrix 
“Stay With Me” (with Chris Robinson & Robert Randolph) -Faces 
“Whole Lotta Love” – Led Zeppelin 
“War Pigs” – Black Sabbath 
“Moby Dick” (with Chad Smith Drum Solo)- Led Zeppelin 
“Ramble On” - Led Zeppelin 

Encore 

“Purple Rain” – Prince 
“Whipping Post” - Allman Brothers 
“Rocking in the Free World” – Neil Young 


