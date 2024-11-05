Rock Legends Unite: Chad Smith, Andrew Watt, and Friends Bring an Epic Night of Classics and Surprises to Brooklyn Bowl
All-star producer/guitarist/vocalist Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne/Rolling Stones/Pearl Jam) and Red Hot Chili Pepper’s drummer Chad Smith played the Brooklyn Bowl (Brooklyn, NY) on September 18th. The show was announced just a week prior. Together Smith and Watt are part of Eddie Vedder’s Earthlings band and Iggy Pop’s Losers band.
The Brooklyn Bowl show featured roughly 30 classic rock and a few hip hop covers, and some very special guests. Joining Watt and Smith, the band for the night consisted of guitarist GE Smith (SNL/ Hall & Oates), bassist Ivan Bodley, keyboardist Ben Stivers, and a horn section of Crispin Cioe – sax, Bob Funk – trombone, Seneca Black – trumpet, and Jared Tankel – baritone sax. Legendary photographer Danny Clinch even played harmonica on a few songs.
The first guest of the night was Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, whose birthday was the following day. Following Fallon was The Roots’ rapper-MC Black Thought, singer Charlotte Lawrence, guitarist Robert Randolph, and the Black Crowes’ singer-guitarist Chris Robinson. Advertisement
The Smith & Watt 9/18/24 set list is as follows:
“Baba O’Riley” – The Who
“Let’s Go Crazy” - Prince
“Beat on the Brat” – The Ramones
“Ziggy Stardust” – David Bowie
“Hold On, I’m Comin’” – Sam & Dave
“Roadhouse Blues” (with Jimmy Fallon) – The Doors
“Hey Joe” – Jimi Hendrix
“Mysterious Ways” – U2
“Just Like Heaven” (with Charlotte Lawrence) – The Cure
“Dreams” (with Charlotte Lawrence) – Fleetwood Mac
“Roxanne” (with Charlotte Lawrence) – The Police
“The Seed” (with Black Thought) – The Roots
“Shimmy Shimmy Ya” (with Black Thought) – Ol Dirty Bastard
“Black Thought Freestyle” (with Black Thought)
“I Wanna Be Your Dog” (with Black Thought)- Iggy Pop
“Voodoo Chile” (with Robert Randolph) – Jimi Hendrix
“Stay With Me” (with Chris Robinson & Robert Randolph) -Faces
“Whole Lotta Love” – Led Zeppelin
“War Pigs” – Black Sabbath
“Moby Dick” (with Chad Smith Drum Solo)- Led Zeppelin
“Ramble On” - Led Zeppelin
Encore
“Purple Rain” – Prince
“Whipping Post” - Allman Brothers
“Rocking in the Free World” – Neil Young