SABIAN Launches Music Industry Mentorship Award

SABIAN is proud to announce the launch of the second annual SABIAN – Dom Famularo – SEN Mentorship Award. Set up in honor of Dom Famularo, one of SABIAN’s longest standing endorsers and supporters, the award is aimed at encouraging and helping drummers with their career by offering a cash award along with mentorship sessions with some of the industry’s most respected practitioners, all returning from last year, and all with a close personal relationship with Dom.

The selected recipient will receive a $2500 grant and a package of individual mentorship sessions with:

Andy Zildjian (SABIAN President)

Joe Bergamini (SABIAN Education Network Director)

Stephane Chamberland (drummer and educator)

David Garibaldi (drummer with Tower of Power)

Claus Hessler (drummer and educator)

Paul Quin (drummer and entertainment lawyer).

Chris Stankee (SABIAN Artist Relations Director)

Jim Toscano (drummer and educator)

“The annual SABIAN-DOM FAMULARO-SEN MENTORSHIP AWARD is for drummers who are building toward a full-time career and to assist them in becoming bigger and better versions of themselves,” said funk legend and SABIAN artist David Garibaldi. “Dom fully understood that drumming was a lot more than paradiddles. He had the most important element for a successful life, which is vision, and knew where he wanted to go. His message of unity, excellence, encouragement and empowerment continues to resonate and will continue to do so for generations to come. I’m honored to be a part of this. Dom is gone, but his lessons remain. Like the man said, ‘Onward and upward.’”

“SABIAN is offering an opportunity for the next generation of drummers who want to make a difference. That has always been my purpose: to make a difference and to matter!”, said Famularo before his passing in 2023. “We are looking for wave makers. Someone to really want to offer their passion to inspire people to aspire.” Advertisement

Applications are made via video and form submission found via the SABIAN website and are open from October 1 through November 30, 2024.

For additional information visit: https://sabian.com/sabian-dom-famularo-sen-mentorship-award/