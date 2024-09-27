Roland Announces V-Drums 7 Series

New Flagship Electronic Drum Kits with Reimagined V71 Module, Next-Generation Pads, and User Sound Expansion on Roland Cloud

Roland announces the V-Drums 7 Series, the new flagship tier in the company’s award-winning V-Drums product lineup. The V-Drums 7 Series opens a dynamic new chapter in the V-Drums legacy, elevating the world’s leading electronic drums with a reimagined sound module, next-generation pads, and enhanced creative tools. The user-expandable V71 module features an all-new multi-sampled sound library created in collaboration with Drum Workshop (DW), plus the ability to browse and download new sound content via integrated Wi-Fi connectivity and the Roland Cloud Connect mobile app. The new VAD716, TD716, and TD713 kits offer the V71 in versatile configurations with Roland’s latest digital and analog pads. Module and kit purchases come with six months of Roland Cloud Ultimate membership, providing untethered access to DW Soundworks, V-Drums Instrument Expansions, and other curated content for serious drummers.

V-Drums have long been the go-to choice for the world’s top professional drummers. Butch Vig is the drummer for Garbage, and his production credits include Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Sonic Youth, and many other iconic artists. He’s a longtime V-Drums player who’s used them on stage and in the studio for years.

Recently, Roland invited Butch and Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham—another veteran V-Drums user—to create a recording project with the V-Drums 7 Series at Dave Grohl's Studio 606. "There's hundreds of killer, totally custom kits in there already," Butch relates. "One of the things I've noticed about the new software is that some of the ambiance in the new kits, especially the legacy kits, sounds reminiscent of Sound City," referring to the legendary Los Angeles recording space where he produced Nirvana's Nevermind album in 1991.

V71 Drum Sound Module

The V71 is Roland’s deepest and most advanced V-Drums sound module to date. The famous hands-on workflow remains, but everything else has been overhauled, rebuilt, and refreshed. Ultra-powerful DSP and greatly expanded waveform memory unlock a universe of new possibilities. Operation is smoother and faster than ever, thanks to the vivid color display, tactile controls, and ergonomic panel layout.

The V71’s onboard drum library has been created from the ground up with world-class instruments never featured in any previous module. It was originally recorded and mixed at 32-bit/192 kHz resolution in pro studios around the globe, with sessions manned by leading audio engineers known for their great drum sounds. A large part of the collection was recorded in direct collaboration with DW at their studio in Oxnard, California.

Like premium drum sound libraries for computers, the V71 provides multi-layer sample playback and round-robin randomization for natural sound with no "machine-gun" effect. Roland's proprietary behavior modeling adds the finishing touch, refining the sound with smooth, artifact-free transitions for every articulation and over 16,000 variations in dynamic response with Roland digital pads.

V-Edit tools allow users to adjust any drum or cymbal just like an acoustic instrument, from head types, dampening, and tuning to snare wire tension, mic distance, and much more. The V71 also provides comprehensive audio connectivity, studio-grade processing, sample import support, and other options for crafting kits, personalizing sounds, and interfacing with external gear.

DW Soundworks and Sound Expansion Options on Roland Cloud

The V-Drums 7 Series platform offers two ways to play: the V71 module’s expandable sound library and DW Soundworks software for computer-based drumming. The included six months of Roland Cloud Ultimate membership provides full access to DW Soundworks and related content, V-Drums Instrument Expansions, V-Drums Kit Packs, and more. Users can subscribe after the trial ends or purchase their favorite selections with Lifetime Keys.

DW Soundworks is a revolutionary drum software instrument that runs as a standalone computer application or a DAW plug-in. The software's core library features samples from many DW kits, and there's a growing selection of expansion packs available on Roland Cloud. V-Drums Instrument Expansions allow users to add new sounds to the V71 module, including complete multi-sampled acoustic drum sets, vintage and modern electronic sounds, and more. Many DW Soundworks expansion packs mirror V-Drums Instrument Expansion titles, ensuring a seamless transition between hardware and software-based drumming.

VAD716 V-Drums Acoustic Design Kit

The VAD716 brings V-Drums 7 Series power to a flagship V-Drums Acoustic Design kit, with real wood shells and chrome hardware that project the premium look of high-end acoustic drums. The kit features the next-generation PD-14DSX snare, which advances Roland’s digital pad technology with even more detailed sensing and snare throw-off hardware. Roland’s digital VH-14D hi-hat and CY-18DR ride pads are also included, providing ultra-detailed playability for the three most expressive instruments in any kit.

The new KD-22 kick pad offers a full-depth wood shell, an innovative drumhead-mounted sensor, and numerous hardware enhancements for stability and durability. The six-piece VAD716 also includes 10-inch PDA100 and 12-inch PDA120 rack toms, two 14-inch PDA140F floor toms, and two 16-inch CY-16R-T V-Cymbals.

The VAD716 kit is available in many attractive finishes, including Pearl White painted gloss, walnut veneer in Satin Walnut, and maple veneer in transparent Gloss Cherry, Gloss Ebony, and Gloss Natural.

TD716 and TD713 V-Drums Kits

The TD716 and TD713 are modern electronic kits with the V71 module and the latest Roland low-profile pads. Like the VAD716, these kits feature the new PD-14DSX digital snare, VH-14D digital hi-hat, and CY-18DR digital ride.

The TD716 comes with the newly developed KD-18-BK kick pad, offering acoustic looks and playability with a full-depth wood shell and an innovative drumhead-mounted sensor. A four-piece tom array includes the new ten-inch PD-10X and 12-inch PD-12X pads, which feature multi-sensor systems for trigger accuracy and hot spot elimination. Rounding out this powerhouse kit are two 16-inch CY-16R-T V-Cymbals and the MDS-STG2 stand.

The streamlined TD713 kit features the KD-12, a new kick pad with a satisfying playing feel and a compact profile for easy placement. Four 10-inch PDX-100 tom pads, a 16-inch CY-16R-T V-Cymbal, a 14-inch CY-14R-T V-Cymbal, and the MDS-GND2 stand complete the kit.

Availability & Pricing

The Roland V-Drums 7 Series will be available in the U.S. starting in October, with pricing as follows: $2,599.99 for the V71, $6,333.99 for the TD713, $7,999.99 for the TD716, and $8,999.99 for the VAD716.