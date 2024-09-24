Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band at The Greek Theater

For the last 35 years Ringo Starr has been touring with his All-Starr band, at the beginning of his show at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, he said “We started here at the Greek 35 years ago.” It has been a longstanding tradition that the final show of his summer tours have been held at the Greek Theatre, however this time it was the second date for this leg of the tour.

The 15th incarnation of the All-Starr band consists of Toto’s Steve Lukather (Guitar/Vocals,) former David Lee Roth and ELO drummer Gregg Bissonette, Colin Hay of Men at Work on guitar and vocals, Average White band bassist/vocalist Hamish Stuart, saxophonist/percussionist, vocalist Warren Ham who is also a touring member of Toto, and vocalist/keyboardist/percussionist/saxophonist Edgar Winter. However, Aerosmith/ Hollywood Vampires keyboardist Buck Johnson was filling in for Winter on this tour.

The show began with Ringo on vocals for the first two songs starting with Carl Perkins' "Matchbox" followed by solo hit "It Don't Come Easy." Three songs followed and were led by Lukather with Starr behind the drums double drumming with Bissonette. Next Stuart was featured on Average White Band's "Pick Up the Pieces" followed by Hay being featured for Men at Work's "Down Under" followed by more Starr and Beatles hits and back forth between Starr and his band's hits. Bissonette played a solo which included parts of Queen's "We Will Rock You," The Beatles "Come Together" The Safaris "Wipe Out," Rush's YYZ," Chicago's "25 or 6 to 4" Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," The Rolling Stone's "Honky Tonk Woman, "The Beatles "The End," and ended with Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher." The show concluded with Starr's song "Photograph" and the Beatles' "With a Little Help from My Friends" featuring Starr's brother-in-law Joe Walsh. John Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance" was the appropriate closing song of the night.

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Setlist:

“Matchbox”- Carl Perkins

“It Don’t Come Easy”

“Rosanna”- Toto

“Pick Up the Pieces”- Average White Band

“Down Under”- Men at Work

“Boys”- The Shirelles (The Beatles Version)

“I’m The Greatest” (Written by John Lennon)

“Yellow Submarine”- The Beatles

“Cut the Cake”- Average White Band (Without Ringo)

“Octopus’s Garden”-The Beatles

“Back off Boogaloo”

“Overkill”- Men at Work

“Africa”- Toto

“Work To Do”- Isley Brothers (Average White Band Version)

“I Wanna Be Your Man”- The Beatles

“Who Can It Be Now?”- Men at Work

“Hold the Line”- Toto

“Photograph”- Ringo Starr