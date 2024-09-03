R&B Legend James Gadson Releases Dance On Through

One of the most recorded R&B drummers of all time makes his own record

James Gadson’s grooves have likely enhanced the soundtrack of your life—whether you know it or not.

The legendary drummer, singer, songwriter, and producer owns such an enormous collection of session credits that it’s near impossible to condense the list for easy reading.

But let’s give it a try: Bill Withers, Diana Ross, Jackson Five, Herb Alpert, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, Paul McCartney, Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Cliff, Joe Cocker, Nancy Wilson, D’Angelo, Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock, Patti LaBelle, B.B. King, Bette Midler, Smokey Robinson, Keith Urban, Barbra Streisand, Marvin Gaye, and Harry Styles to name but a very few.

After doing so much for so many, Gadson recently decided to do a little work for himself. On August 23, 2024, he released a solo EP, Dance On Through [High Rise Sound]. The five-song, self-penned release finds the eternally youthful 85-year-old badass going deep with crisp funk beats and a buoyant and soulful voice.

Produced by Jerry Stucker and mixed by Michael Frondelli, Dance On Through was recorded at The Village Studios, EastWest Studios, and Redstar Recording in Los Angeles, and Rancho Rivera in San Francisco. Musicians include Gadson on drums and vocals (naturally), Neil Larsen on organ, Ron Romero on guitar, Reggie McBride on upright bass, Stucker on electric bass, Karl Perazzo on congas, and Bill Summers on percussion. Advertisement

In addition to his undeniable status as one of the most recorded R&B drummers of all time, Gadson is a renowned drum educator with a popular video course, Funk R&B Drumming, and Innovative Percussion has honored him with his own signature Groovesicle drum sticks.

Listen to Dance On Through [Spotify]

Visit James Gadson on Facebook

Check Out Gadson on IG