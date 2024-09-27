Marlon Simon Drums Up Innovation ‘On Different Paths’

Marlon Simon returns with On Different Paths, his seventh album, showcasing the unique fusion of pan-Latin jazz and classical elements that has defined his career. Supported by his ensemble, The Nagual Spirits, and partially funded by his 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship, Simon takes listeners on a bold sonic journey. The album, which was chosen as one of the Ten Albums You Need to Know About for 2024, by JAZZIZ MAGAZINE, pushes beyond the boundaries of his earlier works, embracing a dynamic and eclectic mix of global influences that reflect the musical and cultural crossroads he navigates.

In addition to his performing career, Marlon Simon is also a sought-after educator specializing in Afro-Caribbean rhythms. He has conducted workshops and master classes at institutions like Temple University, Penn State, and Rutgers, and served as Artist-in-Residence at various institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Simon has also received several awards including the New Jersey Governor’s Honor Medal Award in Arts and Education and the Distinguished Teaching Artist from the New Jersey State Council of the Arts.

On Different Paths is a compelling testament to Simon’s evolving artistry and his ability to blend tradition with innovation.

WATCH ‘ON DIFFERENT PATHS’ A SHORT DOCUMENTARY

For more information on Marlon Simon, visit his website. And check out this comprehensive recent interview from Modern Drummer Magazine.