65 Drummers Share Their Top 5 Drummers of All Time

Consequence capped off their Drum Week with a massive roundup: 65 drummers listed who they believe are the five greatest players in drumming history.

For their grand list of the 100 best drummers of all time, Consequence reached out to dozens of drummers to hear who inspired their playing and why. 65 drummers responded, several of which ended up being ranked on the top 100 list (like Josh Freese, Dale Crover, and Matt Halpern, and more). While not all the drummers’ picks were reflected in the top 100 ranking, it’s a great window into a myriad of influences and legends that have made their marks behind the kit.

Drummers who filled out the survey include Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante, Pixies’ David Lovering, Louis Cole, Florrie, Weezer’s Patrick Wilson, Halestorm’s Arejay Hale, Puscifer’s Gunnar Olsen, and dozens more. Check it out here.

The Consequence Drum Survey is the latest entry in their site-wide Drum Week, which saw exclusive interviews with Mike Portnoy, Charlie Benante, David Lovering, and a roundtable with Gina Schock, Stella Mozgawa, and Janet Weiss. Check out the full list of Drum Week content here. Advertisement