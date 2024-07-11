Ringo Starr’s 84th Birthday Celebration

Since 2008, Ringo Starr has invited everyone everywhere to think, say, or post #peaceandlove at noon their local time on July 7th to fulfill his birthday wish of a wave of Peace and Love encircling the planet. This year the world’s most famous drummer celebrated his 84th birthday at his Peace and Love statue in Beverly Hills on July 7th.

From the moment Starr was seen on the Beatles first televised American performance on the Ed Sullivan Show, millions of drummers have been inspired to pick up the sticks by Ringo’s joyful beat. Following the Beatles break-up, Starr would have a very successful solo career touring with his All-Starr band which has included drummers Levon Helm, Jim Keltner, Sheila E., his son Zak Starkey, and Gregg Bissonette. Starr’s Peace & Love celebrations began in 2008.

At this year's birthday celebration, Starr, wife Barbara Bach, brother-in-law Joe Walsh, and his wife Marjorie came out for photos with the Peace and Love statue and Starr took questions from the press. All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette was the emcee and there were performances from Ben Dickey, an all-star band of Don Was, Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers), Willie Watson (Old Crow Medicine Show), John Jorgensen and Greg Leisz, and a performance from Ben Harper. Walsh came out after the music and was joined by special guests Stephen Stills, Fred Armisen, Alex and Roy Orbison Jr., Diane Warren, Edgar Winter, Matt Sorum, Denny Seiwell, and Linda Perry. Starr will resume touring in September.