Paulina “Pau” Villarreal | Modern Drummer Podcast #12

After winning the “Up & Coming” category in our 2023 Modern Drummer Readers Poll, Paulina “Pau” Villarreal and her bandmates from The Warning sat down with David Frangioni for an episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast. They covered several topics, from growing up in a band of sisters, to opening for Guns & Roses! Enjoy!

