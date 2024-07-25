Search
Advertisement
Home » Paulina “Pau” Villarreal | Modern Drummer Podcast #12

Paulina “Pau” Villarreal | Modern Drummer Podcast #12

By Paulina “Pau” Villarreal | Modern Drummer Podcast #12 On 25th Jul 2024

After winning the “Up & Coming” category in our 2023 Modern Drummer Readers Poll, Paulina “Pau” Villarreal and her bandmates from The Warning sat down with David Frangioni for an episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast. They covered several topics, from growing up in a band of sisters, to opening for Guns & Roses! Enjoy!

Like what you see? Please subscribe to this channel!

Modern Drummer is the world’s #1 publication on drums and drumming. Loud and proud — and representing all styles and skill levels — since 1977. Subscribe to our digital monthly magazine at: Https://www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe

Modern Drummer Magazine


https://www.facebook.com/ModernDrummer/

https://www.instagram.com/modern_drummer/


Advertisement

Latest Posts

Podcast

Bruno Esrubilsky | Modern Drummer Podcast #13

August 8, 2024

Paulina “Pau” Villarreal | Modern Drummer Podcast #12

July 25, 2024

Lessons

Ep.11 – THE NEW BREED HORIZONS – Gary Chester-inspired drumming concepts with Corey Roberts

October 27, 2022

Ep.10 – The New Breed PUNK’D with Chris “Tomato” Harfenist

October 27, 2022

News

Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) to host online presentation by Sensaphonics president Dr. Michael Santucci, AuD, on August 22

August 8, 2024

A limited time special gift from Waves Audio: Waves SuperTap 

August 8, 2024

Advertisement