By New Cardboard Sessions Featuring Grammy Award Winning Drummer Daru Jones  On 24th Jul 2024

Part One with Daru Jones ft. MarkNoxx as NoxxJones out Today 
Part Two with Daru Jones ft. DJ J. Rocc out Next Week 
Both Sessions Produced by Dweezil Zappa 

Today, Cardboard Sessions releases the first of two new episodes featuring GRAMMY Award winner Daru Jones. The first, “Stay Off The Streets Pt. 2”, out today, features Jones sitting behind the cardboard kit with MarkNoxx on vocals and the cardboard guitar. The second, featuring Jones on the kit with DJ J. Rocc adding beats on the turntable will be released next Wednesday, July 31. Both sessions were produced by Dweezil Zappa.

WATCH DARU JONES ON CARDBOARD SESSIONS HERE 

Jones gained widespread recognition for his work with Jack White, contributing a fresh, energetic sound on White’s solo albums and tours. He also has collaborated with Bootsy Collins, Kanye West, Pete Rock among others and extensively toured with Nas, Talib Kweli, Sturgill Simpson, Esperanza Spalding, Kim Burrell and many more. 

“When I’m playing behind the drums, I become the drum. I want the audience to feel what I’m feeling.” – Daru Jones 

Jones' distinctive approach to drumming is immediately obvious when you walk in on his kit set up. A unique vibe, the snare and toms face out towards the audience giving a powerful, groove-oriented playing, that has solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting drummers of his generation.

Cardboard Sessions (a collaboration between Signal Snowboards and Ernest Packaging) is a free-form video series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos, where progressive concept ideas in sports and music are crafted from cardboard. A creative exploration of the love of music and the chance to hear something original with no rehearsal, no plan, and no rules. Artists who have had the opportunity to play the cardboard creations in past sessions include ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, J Mascis, Matt Sorum, Terry Reid, Preservation Hall All-Star Band, LP, Dogstar, and more. 


