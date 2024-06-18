Punk Legends Unite at Goldenvoice’s No Values Festival

Goldenvoice’s No Values Festival took place at the Pomona Fairplex, the former Los Angeles area stop for the Vans Warped Tour and the longtime home of the NHRA Winter and Summer Nationals. The lineup featured SoCal punk legends across genres like hardcore punk, skate punk, and punk rock, including Social Distortion (David Hidalgo Jr.), Fear (Spit Stix), T.S.O.L. (Antonio Val Hernandez), Suicidal Tendencies (Jay Weinberg), Black Flag (Charles Wiley), The Dickies, Agent Orange (Sandy Hansen), Bad Religion (Jamie Miller), Sublime (Bud Gaugh), and The Vandals. East Coast icons like Iggy Pop and The Original Misfits, as well as one of today’s major punk groups, Turnstile (Daniel Fang), who toured with Blink-182 last year, also took the stage.

The festival marked the return of Dillinger Escape Plan for the first time since 2017, featuring Billy Rymer, who joined the band in 2008, and original singer Dimitri Minakakis, rejoining for the first time since 2001. Josh Freese joined his old band, The Vandals, just five days before a run of overseas dates with the Foo Fighters. Sublime, reformed in 2009 with surviving members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh and singer Rome Ramirez, saw Gaugh rejoining with Jakob, the son of original frontman/guitarist Bradley Nowell. Prior to No Values, Sublime had played only seven shows, including both Coachella weekends and the Brightside Music Festival. Seven of the 15 songs performed had not been played since 1996.

When the Original Misfits (Doyle, Jerry Only, and Glenn Danzig) reunited in 2016 at Riot Fest Denver for their first show together since 1983, they brought in former Slayer drummer and legend Dave Lombardo. Lombardo has since performed 22 shows with them, including The KIA Forum (2017), Madison Square Garden (2019), and this year’s Sonic Temple. Advertisement

The festival featured four stages plus the Jello-A-Go-Go DJ sets in the grandstand. The earliest bands of the day were Cro-Mags, The Adolescents, and Shattered Faith. Social Distortion closed out one of the two main stages, while Iggy Pop followed by The Misfits closed out the other. This was Iggy Pop’s first show of 2024, and during “Lust for Life,” he allowed fans onstage. Legendary Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra joined groups like Dillinger Escape Plan and Agent Orange, and also had a two-hour DJ set.