Historic Auction of Alex Van Halen Memorabilia

Alex Van Halen Cleans Out His Warehouse for Historic Auction

The auction event will feature rare music memorabilia including iconic tour and studio used gear and personal items direct from the private collection of Alex Van Halen.

Houston, TX – May 30, 2024 – Backstage Auctions is proud to present one of the most iconic and historical auction events of the year featuring the personal collection of legendary drummer Alex Van Halen. With over 350 lots, the auction offers a wide array of memorabilia, such as drum kits, snare drums, kick drums, road cases, drumheads, cymbals, gongs, sticks & mallets, personal items, record awards, autographed pieces, and so much more.

“I kept all these drums, cymbals, heads, and all other kinds of gear, instruments, and road cases in my warehouse for decades and it will bring me great pleasure to see them end up in the hands of my fans and fellow drummers,” says Alex. “A portion of the proceeds will go to the Ride On Therapeutic Horsemanship charity to further support the services they provide to those in need.”

Each piece featured in the auction is essentially a highlight item, but to select a few standouts, we must mention the legendary 5150 Tour kit, the 2015 Tour kit (and the last kit Alex ever used in concert), his personal collection of vintage RIAA record awards, the exceptionally rare rosewood snare drums that helped define his signature sound, the eye-catching and iconic gongs, a kick drum from the early backyard party days, and even a piano from the Van Halen family home.

"It is an unbelievable honor to represent one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and we could not be any more excited. Alex is the reason why so many people picked up a pair of drumsticks and this auction is a fantastic opportunity to see so much of his instruments and gear go to new homes. All of these pieces have a thick layer of magic "Al" dust and we can only hope that it will bring boundless joy and thrills to their future owners," comments Backstage Auctions owner Jacques van Gool.

The auction is a celebration of a 40-year career that saw Van Halen sell nearly 100 million albums worldwide, making them one of the best-selling groups in the history of music. Alex Van Halen’s place in the pantheon of rock ’n’ roll drummers is legendary. The incredible body of work that he created alongside his brother Eddie is memorialized in Van Halen’s historic catalog of genre-defining music.

Preview the entire online catalog now before the auction begins. The auction bidding will open on June 1st, 2024, and will close on June 9th, 2024. The auction is open to fans and collectors worldwide. For more information and to register for a VIP All Access Pass visit: www.backstageauctions.com .

“I always have pursued the best possible sound, which drove me every single day, every single album, and every single tour to be on top of my game,” comments Alex. “I hope that passing on all these pieces will inspire current and next generations to be the best they can be. Now, let’s have some fun – Van Halen style!”

BACKSTAGE AUCTIONS – A boutique online auction house specializing in authentic music memorabilia direct from the personal collections of legendary musicians and entertainment professionals. Every auction event is unique, reflecting the artist’s legacy and legendary career.

ALEX VAN HALEN – Alex Van Halen and his brother Eddie Van Halen formed a band called Mammoth in Pasadena, California in 1972, then renamed it Van Halen. Alex's drumming skills and powerful drumming style helped define Van Halen's sound. Van Halen was one of the biggest rock bands in the world and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007. Alex Van Halen shares his personal story of family, friendship, music, and brotherly love in a remarkable tribute to his brother and band mate with his upcoming book Brothers. The book includes never-before-seen photos from the author's private archives and is scheduled to be released in October 2024.

RIDE ON THERAPEUTIC HORSEMANSHIP – Ride On teaches adaptive horseback riding to children and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities and we provide Physical, Occupational, and Speech and Language therapy specializing in using the movement of the horse to improve specific medical conditions. Ride On’s mission is to promote the welfare of people with any type of physical, intellectual, or cognitive disability and of at-risk youth by means of equine assisted activities and therapies; and by providing instruction and education for all in equestrian-related social, vocational, and recreational activities. https://www.rideon.org