Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Epic Return: A Recap of the 2023 Almost Acoustic Christmas Makeup Show at KIA Forum

On December 9th, 2023, the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas event at the KIA Forum was poised to make history with Red Hot Chili Peppers headlining for the first time in its 32-year run. However, just days before, the band had to cancel due to a member’s injury. This setback was reminiscent of a similar incident in 2016, when illness thwarted their performance at the KROQ Weenie Roast, later rescheduled for Halloween at the Fonda Theater.

In their absence, 311 took the stage alongside The Offspring, Garbage Bleachers, and Portugal the Man. Despite the disappointment, Anthony Kiedis, the band’s frontman, conveyed their apologies through a video message, revealing guitarist John Frusciante’s finger injury. A makeup date was swiftly announced for March 2nd, with tickets honored and Irontom and ALEXSUCKS enlisted as openers.

The makeup show held significance as Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first full set at the KIA Forum since 2006. Their 2024 tour marked a departure from stadium performances to more intimate amphitheaters, offering fans a closer connection to their music. The setlist, a blend of classics and newer tracks, showcased the band’s evolution over four decades: Advertisement

– Intro Jam

– Can’t Stop

– Scar Tissue

– Aquatic Mouth Dance

– Snow ((Hey Oh))

– Otherside

– Danny’s Song (Frusciante solo) – Loggins and Messina

– Eddie

– Right on Time (The Clash London Calling as intro)

– Don’t Forget Me

– Californication

– Black Summer

– By the Way

Encore:

– Under the Bridge

– Give It Away

Behind the drums, Chad Smith’s evolution mirrored the band’s own, from his pioneering use of acrylic kits to a return to Paiste cymbals. As the recipient of the Modern Drummer 2023 Readers Poll for Best Rock Drummer, Smith’s prowess continued to captivate audiences.

As the Chili Peppers embarked on their 2024 tour, their legacy remained as vibrant as ever, a testament to their enduring passion and connection with fans spanning four decades.