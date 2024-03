Don’t Miss It: Dixie Dregs Spring 2024 Tour with Drummer Rod Morgenstein and Special Guests The Steve Morse Band

Legendary American rock band Dixie Dregs will hit the road across the East Coast this Spring beginning in April 2024. The lineup of Steve Morse, Andy West, Rod Morgenstein, Allen Sloan will once again be joined by keyboardist Jordan Rudess for these specials shows. An additional 8 shows in May have now been added to the previously announced dates, along with a new show added on April 17th in Macon, GA.



Opening the shows will be the Steve Morse Band with Steve Morse, Dave LaRue, and Van Romaine.

Steve Morse had this to say about the shows:

“This is a very special tour happening with the Dregs, featuring Jordan Rudess, and my trio, the Steve Morse Band opening up the shows. We’ve done one tour long ago with Jordan and were thrilled when he was able to take over with Steve Davidowski being already committed to a project. We’ll be adding many different tunes than our Reunion some years back, so this is the best time to hear the original instrumental rock band in action!”

2024 Tour Dates:

Wednesday, April 17 – Macon, GA – Capitol Theatre

Thursday, April 18 – Nashville, TN – CMA Theater

Saturday, April 20 – Atlanta, GA – Variety

Sunday, April 21 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham

Monday, April 22 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Tuesday, April 23 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat

Thursday, April 25 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, April 26 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Saturday, April 27 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre

Monday, May 13 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts

Tuesday, May 14 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, May 15 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

Friday, May 17 – Boston, MA – Somerville Theatre

Saturday, May 18 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse

Sunday, May 19 – Albany, NY – Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre

Tuesday, May 21 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium

Wednesday, May 22 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Advertisement

2018’s “Dawn of the Dregs” tour saw the original lineup return to the stage for the first time in well over a quarter of a century. Six years later, in 2024, an amended lineup featuring original members Morse, West, Sloan and Morgenstein alongside familiar contemporary Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, returns once again. A GRAMMY winner and Music Radar Magazine’s “Best Keyboardist of All Time”, the Juilliard School of Music-trained keyboard wizard will now rejoin some of his longest-tenured peers for a can’t-miss celebration of music. The “Anachronicity Tour 2024” brings some of music’s most legendary performers to intimate stages, offering an up close and personal opportunity for long-standing and new fans alike to revel in musical proficiency and history, night after night.

Over the course of 40 years, the Dixie Dregs have released eleven commercial albums of original material, and a number of compilations, reissues, and countless live bootlegs. Along the way, they have garnered six GRAMMY nominations, an acknowledgement of their elevated status among the musical community. The band has played with several well-known alumni and guests — among others, Jerry Goodman (Mahavishnu Orchestra) Alex Ligertwood (Santana), as well as original band members playing and recording on well over 300 releases including Deep Purple/Kansas/Flying Colors/Steve Morse Band (Steve Morse) and Winger/Jelly Jam/Jazz is Dead (Rod Morgenstein).