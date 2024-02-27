DIRTY HONEY RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR “COMING HOME (BALLAD OF THE SHIRE)”

(Los Angeles, CA – Tuesday, February 27, 2024) — Currently on its third consecutive, sold-out U.K./European headline tour, today Dirty Honey releases a brand new music video for “Coming Home (Ballad of the Shire)” from the band’s current album, Can’t Find The Brakes.

The “Coming Home” video offers an unexpected element from a band best known for its high-energy, sexy, bluesy rock’n’roll and reflects the song’s message about navigating through the peaks and valleys of life. With lyrics by vocalist Marc LaBelle, the song is a deeply personal, heartfelt tale of love and life’s everyday challenges: the insecurities, the misunderstandings, the words spoken that you wish you hadn’t, and the hurt inflicted that you can’t magically erase. But, in the end, the realization is that no matter the challenges, home is where your heart is, home is where you belong, and home is just a few more miles ahead.

Said LaBelle, “Being musicians that live on the road, ‘Home’ has become wherever it is that we’re playing music, rather than a particular place. We wanted to showcase our separate journeys, knowing full well that the music will always call us back home.” Advertisement

Directed, shot, and edited by cinematographer Mark Christy, the “Coming Home” video was filmed in January, taking the band – LaBelle, guitarist John Notto, bassist Justin Smolian, and drummer Jaydon Bean – to various U.S. locations. Explained LaBelle, “We went to Snoquamish for the snow and to Durango and Flagstaff for the train scenes. And we knew Monument Valley was an epic, very American West-looking landscape symbolic of both America’s beauty and the struggle of and vastness of traveling through the American West.”

You can check out the video HERE or catch it in heavy rotation on MTV Live, MTV U, or MTV Spankin’ New.



Having kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland on February 7, heading to Australia in March for their first-ever “down under” concerts, and performing at two major summer U.S. festivals in May, Dirty Honey’s upcoming U.K./European/Australian/U.S. dates are below:

FEBRUARY

28 Hybrydy, Warsaw, Poland

29 Columbia Theater, Berlin, Germany

MARCH

1 Futurum Music Bar, Prague, Czech Republic

3 Analog, Budapest, Hungary

4 Simm City, Vienna, Vienna

5 Backstage Halle, Munich, Germany

7 Kulturfabrik Kofmehl, Solothurn, Switzerland

8 Alcatraz, Milan, Milan

9 Dynamo Zürich (Dynamo), Zürich, Switzerland

11 Apollo 2, Barcelona, Spain

12 LA Paqui, Madrid, Spain

13 Kafe Antzokia, Bilbao, Spain

15 La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, Paris, France

March 28 – April 1 Bluesfest Byron Bay 2024, Byron Bay, Australia Advertisement

MAY

9 Welcome to Rockville, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

17 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, Columbus, OH