Search
Advertisement
Home » Renowned Drummer Aaron Spears Passes Away, Leaving a Legacy of Rhythm and Inspiration

Renowned Drummer Aaron Spears Passes Away, Leaving a Legacy of Rhythm and Inspiration

By Renowned Drummer Aaron Spears Passes Away, Leaving a Legacy of Rhythm and Inspiration On 30th Oct 2023

Aaron’s passing was confirmed by his family, who issued the following statement via Instagram: “It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beloved husband, Aaron Spears. Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August.”

Aaron Spears (47 years old) left an indelible mark on the music world with his exceptional talent. Renowned as a sought-after session and touring drummer, Spears graced the stage with music giants such as Usher, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, and even the legendary James Brown. His rhythmic magic extended beyond the spotlight, as he became a beloved educator, sharing his expertise through workshops and online tutorials. Notably, Spears was a pioneer in the gospel drumming scene, with unique techniques that continue to inspire drummers worldwide. With praise in the Modern Drummer Readers’ Poll and a strong social media presence, he connected with a diverse and captivated audience. His legacy lives on through his recorded work, collaborations, and his enduring influence on aspiring musicians.

 

The full statement from Riley’s family continued as follows:

“His love guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe. We are blessed to have him in our lives, his legacy will live on through the beautiful rhythms he created and the love he shared with us.  Advertisement

We appreciate all the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Please remember Aaron for the incredible person he was and the amazing music he brought into our world. At this time we ask for privacy as we work our way through this.”

 

In Aaron’s own words, “Its nice to be important but its more important to be nice…Spread love…”

Our condolences go out to Aaron Spear’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time.


Advertisement

Latest Posts

Podcast

Episode 140: My Top 10 most influential albums with Mark Guiliana

September 14, 2023

Episode 139: My Top 10 Solo Drum Albums with Glenn Kotche

September 7, 2023

Lessons

Ep.11 – THE NEW BREED HORIZONS – Gary Chester-inspired drumming concepts with Corey Roberts

October 27, 2022

Ep.10 – The New Breed PUNK’D with Chris “Tomato” Harfenist

October 27, 2022

News

Renowned Drummer Aaron Spears Passes Away, Leaving a Legacy of Rhythm and Inspiration

October 30, 2023

When We Were Young Festival: A Nostalgic Journey with Pop-Punk Legends

October 27, 2023

Advertisement