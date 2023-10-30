Renowned Drummer Aaron Spears Passes Away, Leaving a Legacy of Rhythm and Inspiration

Aaron’s passing was confirmed by his family, who issued the following statement via Instagram: “It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beloved husband, Aaron Spears. Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August.”

Aaron Spears (47 years old) left an indelible mark on the music world with his exceptional talent. Renowned as a sought-after session and touring drummer, Spears graced the stage with music giants such as Usher, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, and even the legendary James Brown. His rhythmic magic extended beyond the spotlight, as he became a beloved educator, sharing his expertise through workshops and online tutorials. Notably, Spears was a pioneer in the gospel drumming scene, with unique techniques that continue to inspire drummers worldwide. With praise in the Modern Drummer Readers’ Poll and a strong social media presence, he connected with a diverse and captivated audience. His legacy lives on through his recorded work, collaborations, and his enduring influence on aspiring musicians.

The full statement from Riley’s family continued as follows:

“His love guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe. We are blessed to have him in our lives, his legacy will live on through the beautiful rhythms he created and the love he shared with us. Advertisement

We appreciate all the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Please remember Aaron for the incredible person he was and the amazing music he brought into our world. At this time we ask for privacy as we work our way through this.”

In Aaron’s own words, “Its nice to be important but its more important to be nice…Spread love…”

Our condolences go out to Aaron Spear’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time.