Chicago Rocks the Greek Theater in LA: Photos + Recap

by Alex Kluft

Chicago returned to the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, August 19th for the first time in four years. Over the last 50 years, Chicago has played the Greek over 30 times — making their performance this month a welcome return. Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famers and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, Chicago celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2017 and, now 56 years after forming, still haven’t slowed down.

Typically, Chicago plays smaller venues in the beginning of the year and comes back in the summer to play arenas or amphitheaters with bands like REO Speedwagon, Doobie Brothers, and Earth Wind and Fire. Chicago’s most recent co-headline took place last year with Brian Wilson and included a stop at the KIA Forum.

Just as they had in 2019, Chicago played two full sets, with a 20 minute intermission in between. They brought plenty of energy with “Make Me Smile,” “Alive Again,” ” and “I’m A Man,” which featured an unforgettable drum/percussion solo from Walfredo Reyes Jr. and Ramon Yslas. They slowed it down for “You’re The Inspiration,” “Just You N’ Me,” and “If You Leave Me Now.” As always, the encore was “Free” and “25 or 6 to 4.” Even with around 30 songs in their set, the crowd still sang along to every word. Advertisement

See below for a photo gallery of the band’s show at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles on August 19th.