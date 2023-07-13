Win a Meet & Greet With Pat Steward, Drummer For Bryan Adams

Ready to get the rock star treatment for a day? Here’s your chance to hang out with Pat Steward at sound-check for Bryan Adams before they play their show. The winner will receive 2 tickets for the July 29th concert at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.

See Bryan Adams in concert, go backstage, get a photo with drummer Pat Steward, play Pat’s kit, and take home some incredible autographed gear! The contest opens on July 13th, and the last day to enter is July 25th. You must be 18 or older to enter.

Enter here.