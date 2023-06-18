Modern Drummer’s 2023 Reader’s Poll: Vote Now

Modern Drummer‘s 45th annual Reader’s Poll is now open! You’ll get a chance to vote for your favorite drummers across a myriad of genres, from jazz fusion to metal, up-and-coming talents to all around superstars. Every year there are new drummers nominated and inducted, and 2023 is no different. There will be many first-time nominees, more first time winners, and repeated winners from our rich history of modern drumming.

See below for the full list of nominees, and vote for your favorite drummers here. Voting closes on July 31st and the winners will be announced in September.

ALL AROUND

Gregg Bissonette

Antonio Sánchez

Russ Miller

Mark Gulianna

Omar Hakim

R&B/FUNK

Stanton Moore

Zigaboo Modeliste

Adam Dietch

Justin Brown

Questlove

CLINICIAN/EDUCATOR/ONLINE

Tommy Igoe

Larnell Lewis

Todd Sucherman

Dave Weckl

Thomas Lang

COUNTRY/AMERICANA

Jay Bellerose

Jake Sommers

Rich Redmond

Garret Goodwin

Elijah Wood

JAZZ FUSION

Dave Weckl

Steve Smith

Gary Novak

Billy Cobham

Louis Cole

HIP HOP

Daru Jones

Kareem Riggins

Haze Amaze

CJ Thompson

Giulliana Merello

JAZZ

Joe Farnsworth

Nasheet Waits

Terri Lyne Carrington

Brian Blade

Peter Erskine

METAL

Lars Ulrich

Dirk Verbeuren

Art Cruz

Brooks Wackerman

Jay Weinberg

POP

Chris Johnson

Sarah Jones

Matt Billingslea

Jonathan “Ginger” Hamilton

Darion Ja’Von

ROCK

Chad Smith

Alex Gonzalez

Josh Freese

Zac Farro

Jimmy Chamberlain

STUDIO

Ash Soan

Kenny Aronoff

Abe Laboriel Jr.

Josh Freese

Travis Barker

STREAMING/SOCIAL MEDIA

Jorge Garrido

Domino Santantonio

Josh Harmon

Kristina Rybalchenko

Zack Graybeal

WORLD PERCUSSION

Ray Cooper

Airto

V. Selvaganesh

Zakir Hussain

Giovanni Hidalgo

PROGRESSIVE ROCK

Gavin Harrison

Mike Portnoy

Danny Carey

Baard Kolstad

Mickey “Cavs” Cavanagh

RECORDED PERFORMANCE

Steve Smith & Vital Information – Time Flies

The Winery Dogs – III

Dave Lombardo – Rites of Percussion

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION

Berklee College of Music

Manhattan School of Music

University of North Texas

University of Southern California

School of Rock

EDUCATIONAL PRODUCT

Dave Girbaldi – DG’Z Notebook

Tim Carman – Haynes-Ism

John Riley – The Master Drummer

Dave DiCenso – Fluid Fills and Musical Phrasing

Steve Smith – Modern Drummer Legends

UP & COMING

Savannah Harris

Mark Whitfield Jr.

Daniel Fang

Garrett P. Tyler

Paulina “Pau” Villarreal Velez