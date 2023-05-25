 Terri Lynn Carrington To Re-Release Debut LP TLC & Friends
Terri Lynn Carrington’s Debut TLC & Friends To Receive First-Ever Wide Release

25th May 2023

 

Terri Lynn Carrington, photo by Bob Campbell

Accomplished drummer and Modern Drummer‘s April 2023 cover star Terri Lynn Carrington will be giving her 1981 debut, TLC & Friends, a wide release for the first time. The album will hit streaming services on June 16th via Candid Records. Carrington has also shared “What Is This Thing Called Love,” a bustling number that kicks off the LP. Listen below.

Recorded just after her 16th birthday, TLC & Friends is an essential look at Terri Lynn Carrington’s early career and features a slew of impressive collaborators, including Kenny Barron on piano, George Coleman on saxophone, Buster Williams on bass, and her father Sonny Carrington on saxophone for “Sonnymoon for Two.”

About TLC & Friends, Terri Lynn Carrington shared in a statement “My Dad has been nudging me for quite some time to release this because (in his words) I have not done a legitimate ‘blowing session’ album since then. Generally, it’s difficult for me to listen to myself from the past, but after all this time, I can smile. It’s hard not to due to the amazing musicians that so graciously recorded with me in the fall of 1981, a few months after my 16th birthday.”

Earlier this year, Carrington spoke to Modern Drummer about the explosive qualities of her early work, and how she put a lot of pressure on herself to be a master. “I think I gave up on that around 18 or 19,” said Carrington, “At that age I was trying to be one of the ‘greatest drummers.’ Everyone has those thoughts when they’re young. Now I just want to create good music and do it on a high level. I stopped putting that kind of pressure on myself.”

See below for TLC & Friends‘ tracklist and album artwork, and check out Terri Lynn Carrington’s Modern Drummer cover story here.

TLC & Friends tracklist:

SIDE A

What Is This Thing Called Love
La Bonita
Seven Steps To Heaven

SIDE B

St. Thomas
Just The Way You Are
Sonnymoon For Two

TLC & Friends album artwork:

Terri Lynn Carrington 1981 debut TLC & friends album

