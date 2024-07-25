2024 Les DeMerle Little Big Band “Dance & Jazz Party Cruise”

Join the fun on the high seas with the Dynamic Les DeMerle Little Big Band featuring Bonnie Eisele on their second annual Dance and Jazz Party Cruise.

Swing with us for 6 nights of exclusive themed shows for listening and dancing with the legendary Big Band Classics of Basie, Ellington, Miller, and a special tribute to Harry James plus hittin’ Motown favorites, deep Latin rhythms, romantic ballads and more.

Departing Ft. Lauderdale on November 10, 2024, you’ll dance the night away and groove to the exciting sounds for seven fun-filled nights and seven fun-in-the-sun-filled days in the Caribbean aboard Holland America Line’s beautiful, 5-Star “Nieuw Amsterdam”. You’ll enjoy exclusive nightly shows – for our group only – in the lovely Queen’s Room while spending your days exploring the exotic, sun-kissed Caribbean ports of St. Thomas, San Juan, Nassau, and the Turks & Caicos. Plus, you’ll experience all the spectacular amenities the ship has to offer.

Come home for the holidays tanned, relaxed, holiday gifts in hand …and some wild stories to tell your friends and neighbors at the holiday parties!

Travolta, two thumbs up…

“With Bonnie Eisele’s vocals, The Les DeMerle Band’s groove was so contagious that I just couldn’t resist dancing and came back for more. This band really cooks!” -John Travolta Advertisement

For more information contact Tom Pecena or email him by August 10 to book with special discounted pricing. Limited to 60 cabins worldwide.

Contact:

Tom @ Ahoy

214-761-1968

(Mon. -Sat. 9 am-5 pm, Sun. 1 pm-5 pm)

tom@ahoycruisesdfw.com