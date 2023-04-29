Carl Palmer “Feeling Really Good” Following Heart Surgery

Carl Palmer is “feeling really good” after undergoing heart surgery.

The Emerson, Lake & Palmer drummer recently underwent an atrial fibrillation ablation to fix an irregular heartbeat. In a Facebook post, he thanked fans for their support, saying: “I just want you to know I’m back home now, feeling really good. The people at the Brompton hospital were fantastic; the Royal Brompton in London. And my surgeon, Tushar Salukhe — fantastic man.”

“It was about a two-hour procedure,” Palmer continued. “And I’m just gonna take the next two or three days just to kind of recuperate. But all looking real good. I’m looking forward to seeing all of you — that’s the most important thing — in July; that’s my aim.”

In July, Palmer is slated to hit the road on the “The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer” tour. The trek will feature the drummer performing live with a backing band in addition to archived live footage and audio of keyboardist Keith Emerson and singer Greg Lake, who both passed away in 2016. Tickets to the North American run can be purchased here.