Dave Lombardo, the legendary drummer known for his work with Slayer and Mr. Bungle, has announced the release of his debut solo album, Rites of Percussion, which is set to arrive on May 5th via Ipecac Recordings. The album’s lead single, “Journey of the Host,” is currently available for streaming.

According to Lombardo, the idea for a solo album dates back to 1998, when Mr. Bungle bandmate Mike Patton introduced him to Tito Puente’s Top Percussion album. Lombardo states that he’s had ideas for a drum album for years, but Patton kept insisting that he should pursue it. “The idea behind the album is years in the making,” says Lombardo, “I just had to find the right time —for me —to do it.”

Lombardo finally had the opportunity to work on the album during the pandemic, which gave him ample downtime while Mr. Bungle’s touring activities were on hold. Lombardo produced the entire project in his home studio, with his son David A. Lombardo handling the final mix. Lombardo used a variety of percussive instruments on the recordings, including a large concert bass drum, timpani, grand piano, shakers, maracas, gongs, Native American drums, congas, timbales, bongos, batás, wood blocks, djembes, ibos, darbukas, octobans, cajóns, and cymbals.

Lombardo explained that the main objective for the album was that “drums had to be drums,” and the rhythmically dense “Journey of the Host” certainly delivers on that promise. Lombardo described the experience of working on the album as one of the greatest he has ever had, and he is excited to finally share the results with the world.

Stream “Journey of the Host” below, and pre-order Rites of Percussion here.

Rites of Percussion Artwork:



Rites of Percussion Tracklist:

01. Initiatory Madness

02. Separation from the Sacred

03. Inner Sanctum

04. Journey of the Host

05. Maunder in Liminality

06. Despojo

07. Interfearium

08. Blood Let

09. Warpath

10. Guerrero

11. Vicissitude

12. Omiero

13. Animismo