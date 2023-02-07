Terri Lyne Carrington Wins Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Modern Drummer congratulates Terri Lyne Carrington on her 2023 Grammy for Best Jazz Instrumental Record of the Year, for her recording Standards Vol. 1 featuring Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton, and Matthew Stevens.

This is actually the second time Ms. Carrington has won this prestigious award, making her the only drummer (besides Art Blakey) to have ever won The Jazz Instrumental Record of the Year Grammy.

Modern Drummer is also proud to say that Terri Lyne Carrington will be on the cover of April’s Modern Drummer Magazine talking about this and her other new and recently released projects.