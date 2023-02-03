2023 Jazz Fest Music Lineup Announced!

Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana,

To Appear at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest April 28 – May 7

Weekend Passes and VIP Packages on Sale Now!

New Orleans, LA (January 13, 2023)—The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell today announced the music lineup for the 2023 event, scheduled for April 28 – May 7. Jazz Fest is an annual celebration of the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside unforgettable performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists to create one of the world’s most diverse musical festival lineups. Almost half a million fans gather annually for the seven-day event that features virtually every style of American music from over 5,000 musicians spread across 14 different music stages at the Fair Grounds Race Course. The 2023 Festival weekend dates are April 28 – 30 and May 4 – 7.

Artists scheduled to appear at the 2023 Jazz Fest include:

Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Farruko, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Kenny Loggins, Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels, The Revivalists, Jazmine Sullivan, Herbie Hancock, NE-YO, Big Freedia, Tom Jones, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Mavis Staples, Jamie Cullum, Tab Benoit, Taj Mahal Quartet, Marcus King, Cory Wong, Los Lobos, Keb’ Mo’, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Anders Osborne, Samantha Fish, Cyril Neville, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Tank and The Bangas, Angelique Kidjo, Dumpstaphunk, Rebirth Brass Band, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, John Hiatt & the Goners, The Radiators, Robert Randolph Band, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ivan Neville’s Dumstaphunk, Durand Jones, Zigaboo Modeliste & The Funk Revue, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Leo Nocentelli, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Marcia Ball, Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Charlie Musselwhite, Davell Crawford, Martha Redbone, Durand Jones, Nicholas Payton, Nathan & Zydeco Cha Chas, Eric Gales, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sweet Crude, Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr., Mdou Moctar of Niger, The Campbell Brothers, Morgan Heritage, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles, David Shaw, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Honey Island Swamp Band, Mississippi Mass Choir, John Boutté, Little Freddie King, Andrew Duhon, Shamarr Allen, Artemis, Glen David Andrews Band, Leyla McCalla, John Mooney & Bluesiana, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, Tribute to Ma Rainey, Low Cut Connie, Catherine Russell, Luther Kent & Trickbag, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Continental Drifters, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Cha Wa, Charlie Gabriel and Roger Lewis, Bassekou Kouyate of Mali, RAM of Haiti, Hot 8 Brass Band, Tribute to Sidney Bechet featuring Donald Harrison Jr. and Aurora Nealand with Dr. Michael White, La Tribu de Abrante, Atabal, Plena Libre, and Pirulo y la Tribu of Puerto Rico, 79rs Gang, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, Charlie Sepulveda & The Turnaround, Ronnie Lamarque, Maggie Koerner, Eric Lindell, DJ Shub presents War Club Live, Dr. Bobby Jones, The City of Love Music Ministry, The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., Original Pinettes Brass Band, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade, New Breed Brass Band, Sisters of Unity and Untouchables Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, plus hundreds more artists scheduled to appear.

Jazz Fest celebrates Puerto Rico in 2023 with colorful artist demonstrations, live music and dance showcases, parades, cultural displays, photo exhibits and authentic cuisine. Puerto Rican bomba, plena, salsa and reggaeton rhythms will echo across the Festival grounds on various stages, and inside the Cultural Exchange Pavilion. New this year, the Cultural Exchange Village comes to life outside the performance tent with artist demonstrations, daily parades and sampling of traditional Puerto Rican dishes.

VIP packages, general admission weekend passes and travel packages are on sale now through www.nojazzfest.com. Single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

VIP packages are weekend-specific and are valid for all days of the weekend purchased. Jazz Fest offers three distinct VIP opportunities to experience the event in a very special way: the Festival’s popular Big Chief VIP ticket package provides special viewing access at most of the Festival’s stages; the Grand Marshal VIP Pass allows for up-close access at the three major stages; and the Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP Pass entitles patrons to special covered seating at the Festival Stage.

Jazz Fest is partnering once again with On Location & CID Entertainment to provide travel packages for guests looking to bundle Festival tickets or VIP passes with local hotel accommodations and roundtrip shuttle service between the Festival and their hotel. For package details please visit the Jazz Fest website.

Take advantage of the Jazz Fest Express shuttle and be dropped off inside the gates of the Festival! Air-conditioned buses offer round-trip transportation and run continuously throughout the day. The Jazz Fest Express is the best way to get to Jazz Fest! Don’t forget to buy your Jazz Fest Express tickets when you purchase your Festival tickets. For more information, visit www.nojazzfest.com.

Many area hotels offer special Jazz Fest rates. A complete list of participating hotels is posted at https://www.nojazzfest.com/hotels/ including the Official Host Hotel, the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

Shell USA is the Presenting Sponsor of the Festival. Major Jazz Fest Sponsors are Miller Lite, Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots (A Churchill Downs Company). First Horizon Bank, Peoples Health, AARP, New Orleans & Company, Maui Jim Sunglasses, Ochsner Health, New Orleans Cultural and Tourism Fund (NOTCF), Sheraton New Orleans Hotel and WWOZ are also Official Jazz Fest Sponsors.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc., is the nonprofit organization that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell. The Foundation uses the proceeds from Jazz Fest, and other raised funds, for year-round activities in education, economic development and cultural enrichment. Education programs include the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, the HSM Beginners program, the Tom Dent Congo Square Lecture Series, the Class Got Brass competition for school brass bands, workshops in music production, vocal classes at recreation centers around the city and more. Economic Development initiatives include Community Partnership Grants, the Catapult Fund accelerator program and the Sync Up entertainment industry workshops. Cultural enrichment programs include the Jazz & Heritage Concert Series and the annual Foundation Festivals: the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival, the Congo Square Rhythms Festival/Treme Creole Gumbo Festival, and the Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival. The Foundation also owns radio station WWOZ 90.7-FM, the Jazz & Heritage Archive and the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center – an education and community facility named for Jazz Fest founder George Wein and his wife Joyce. During the pandemic, the Foundation created the Jazz & Heritage Music Relief Fund to support Louisiana’s music community whose livelihoods had been adversely impacted by COVID-19. More than 4,000 grants were awarded to musicians, music industry workers and Black Masking/ Mardi Gras Indians. For more about the Foundation, please visit www.jazzandheritage.org.

The Jazz & Heritage Gala kicks off Jazz Fest with an elegant and delightful celebration of Louisiana music and cuisine on April 27th at Generations Hall in New Orleans. The Gala benefits the Foundation’s signature education program, the Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music which provides free music education to more than 300 Louisiana students. This year’s Gala will feature the rich musical heritage of our vibrant city with performances by some of New Orleans’ favorite artists. The purchase of a Gala ticket includes a seven day Gala Pass to Jazz Fest with unlimited re-entry. Please visit www.jazzandheritage.org or call 504-558-6100 to inquire about tickets and sponsorship opportunities

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell is a co-production of Festival Productions, Inc.-New Orleans and AEG Presents.

WEEKEND 1 – APRIL 28, 29, & 30, 2023

Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Jill Scott, Kenny Loggins, Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels, Jazmine Sullivan, The Revivalists, Big Freedia, Los Lobos, Jamie Cullum, Tank and The Bangas, Taj Mahal Quartet, Allison Russell, Mavis Staples, Marcus King, Angelique Kidjo, Samantha Fish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Rebirth Brass Band, Charlie Musselwhite, Cyril Neville, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Leo Nocentelli, Sonny Landreth, Cory Wong, Mdou Moctar of Niger, The Campbell Brothers, The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas, Nicholas Payton ft. MonoNeon & Corey Fonville, Sweet Crude, Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, Little Freddie King Blues Band, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles, Charmaine Neville Band, New Orleans Classic Recording Revue featuring The Dixie Cups, Clarence “Frogman” Henry, Wanda Rouzan, and Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Davell Crawford, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Dragon Smoke, Dr. Bobby Jones, Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, Leah Chase, Honey Island Swamp Band, The Zion Harmonizers, Tribute to Sidney Bechet featuring Donald Harrison Jr. and Aurora Nealand with Dr. Michael White, Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Something Else! featuring Vincent Herring, James Carter, Randy Brecker, Lewis Nash, Dave Kikoski, Paul Bollenback & Essiet Essie, Jordan Family Tribute to Kidd Jordan featuring Stephanie, Rachel, Marlon, and Kent Jordan, From Puerto Rico: La Tribu de Abrante, Plena Libre, Ángel “Papote” Alvarado y el Grupo Esencia, Conjunto Típico Samaritano, Tambuyé, and the Vejigante Parade with Casa de la Plena Tito Matos, Naughty Professor, Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Stooges Brass Band, Germaine Bazzle, Luther Kent & Trickbag, Tommy McLain + CC Adcock, The Iguanas, Mia Borders, Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes, Motel Radio, Paul Sanchez and The Rolling Road Show, 79rs Gang, Maggie Koerner, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-stars, Seratones, The Iceman Special, John “Papa” Gros, Shamarr Allen, Kenny Neal, Catherine Russell, 3D Na’Tee, Dee-1, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, Charlie Gabriel & Roger Lewis, Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Omari Neville & The Fuel, Bassekou Kouyate of Mali, Rey Vallenato & Beto Jamaica of Colombia, The Lawrence Sieberth Collective featuring Oz Noy, Jason Marsalis with special guest Warren Wolf, Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings with special guests TK Hulin and Johnnie Allan, George Dean & the Gospel 4, Pat McLaughlin, Adonis Rose & the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra featuring Jazzmeia Horn, Creole String Beans, King Oliver Creole Jazz Band Centennial featuring Don Vappie, Soul Brass Band, Cha Wa, Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, John Michael Bradford and The Vibe, Tuba Skinny, Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88’s, Russell Batiste & Friends, Tonya Boyd Cannon, Helen Gillet, Andrew Duhon, John Fohl, Alexey Marti, Panorama Jazz Band, Javier Olondo and AsheSon, Preservation Brass, Kristin Diable, Dave Jordan & the NIA, Lane Mack, On the Levee Jazz Band, Margie Perez & Her Trio Latino, Jon Roniger and The Good For Nothin’ Band, Eric Johanson, Shades of Praise, The Tanglers Bluegrass Band, New Wave Brass Band, Kevin & The Blues Groovers, Hot Club of New Orleans, Javier Gutierrez & VIVAZ!, Arthur Clayton and Anointed For Purpose, Inspirational Gospel Singers, Anne Elise Hastings & her Revolving Cast of Characters, Max Moran & Neospectric, glbl wrmng, T’Monde, John Mahoney Big Band featuring Meryl Zimmerman, Deak Harp, Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express, George French & New Orleans Storyville Band, Tonia Scott and the Anointed Voices, Native Nations Intertribal, Black Magic Drumline, Higher Heights Reggae Band, Bill Summers & Jazalsa, Midnite Disturbers, Dr. Brice Miller & Mahogany Brass Band, Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians, John Lawrence & Ven Pa’ Ca Flamenco Ensemble featuring Antonio Hidalgo of Spain, Herbert McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band, People Museum, Craig Klein’s Musical Conversations on Lucien Barbarin featuring Kevin Louis, Molly Reeves, Mitchell Player, Steve Detroy & Gerry Barbarin, The New Orleans Guitar Masters featuring John Rankin, Jimmy Robinson, and Cranston Clements, Tyron Benoit Band, Fi Yi Yi & the Mandingo Warriors, Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective, Kid Simmons’ Local International Allstars, Lyle Henderson, Dominic Scott, Golden Comanche, Black Flame Hunters, Golden Sioux, and Wild Apaches Mardi Gras Indians, Bonsoir, Catin, Brother Tyrone & The Mindbenders, Secret Six, Paulin Brothers Brass Band, Vegas Cola Band, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church Choir, Da Lovebirds featuring Robin Barnes and Pat Casey, Raphael Bas and Harmonouche, New Orleans Gospel Soul Children, The Pfister Sisters, New Leviathan Oriental Foxtrot Orchestra, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Gregg Stafford’s Jazz Hounds, Wendell Brunious and the New Orleans Allstars, Connie & Dwight Fitch with the St. Raymond & St. Leo the Great Choir, Otis Wimberly Sr. & The Wimberly Family Gospel Singers, Kathryn Rose Wood, Zulu Male Ensemble, Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries Mass Choir, New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Rhythm Section, CASMÈ, Baby Boyz Brass Band, Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders, Archdiocese of New Orleans Gospel Choir, Coolie Family Gospel Singers, David Reis, Free Spirit Brass Band, Semolian Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, Trombone Shorty Academy, The Junior League, The Desert Nudes, Johnette Downing and Scott Billington, OperaCréole, New Hope Baptist Church Mass Choir, Pastor Jai Reed, Rising Dragon Lion Dance Team, Jonté Landrum, Mount Hermon Baptist Church Delegation Choir, Tulane BAM Ensemble, The Gospel Inspirations of Boutte, Ladies of Unity, NOCCA Jazz Ensemble, Da Truth Brass Band, Westbank Steppers, Valley of Silent Men, Devastation, and Nine Times Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Black Foot Hunters, Shining Star Hunters, and Uptown Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, The Chosen Ones Brass Band, Arrianne Keelen, DJ Ro, Lady Tambourine, Ninth Ward Hunters, 8th Ward Black Seminole, Young Brave Hunters, and Black Hawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, The Knockaz Brass Band, Loyola University Jazz Ensemble, DJ Arie Spins, Gray Hawk presents Southeastern Native American Lore & Tales, Kat Walker Jazz Band – Scat with Ms. Kat, Brasshearts Brass Band, First Division Rollers, Untouchables, New Look, Furious Five, and Big Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, 21st Century Brass Band, ISL Circus Arts, David & Roselyn, Kai Knight’s Dance Academy, Big Nine, Keep n It Real, and We Are One Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Brazos Huval’s Student Showcase, KID smART Showcase, The RRAAMS, Grey Seal Puppets, All for One Brass Band, Apache Hunters, Golden Star Hunters, Wild Red Flames and Washitaw Nation Mardi Gras Indians, Young Fellaz Brass Band, Sisters of Change, Family Ties, Divine Ladies, and Uptown Swingers Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Young Men Olympian Jr. Benevolent Association, Big 6 Brass Band, New Generation, Single Ladies, Nine Times, Single Men, and Sisters of Unity Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs and more!

WEEKEND 2 – MAY 4, 5, 6, & 7, 2023

Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Kane Brown, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Farruko, Ludacris, Leon Bridges, Tom Jones, Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, NE-YO, Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Keb’ Mo’, Tab Benoit, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, Anders Osborne, The Radiators, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Hurray for the Riff Raff, David Shaw, Zigaboo Modeliste and The Funk Revue, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Kermit Ruffins’ Tribute to Louis Armstrong, Hot 8 Brass Band, Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr., Durand Jones, Christian McBride’s New Jawn, John Hiatt & The Goners, The Soul Rebels, Robert Randolph Band, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Cowboy Mouth, Larkin Poe, Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet, Leyla McCalla, Martha Redbone, Eric Gales, Morgan Heritage, Chris Thomas King, The Flatlanders, Eric Lindell, Marcia Ball, Bonerama, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, J & the Causeways, Boyfriend, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, From Puerto Rico: Pirulo y la Tribu, Atabal, La Raíz – Bomba Mayagüezana, Emplegoste, Tambuyé, and Vejigante Parade with Casa de la Plena Tito Matos, DJ Shub presents War Club Live, Ceferina Banquez of Colombia, RAM of Haiti, Low Cut Connie, Continental Drifters, John Boutté, Trumpet Mafia, Amanda Shaw, Khris Royal & Dark Matter, Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Jeremy Davenport, CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Deacon John, Meschiya Lake & the Little Big Horns, The Roadmasters’ Tribute to Walter Wolfman Washington with special guests, Artemis, Glen David Andrews Band, The Topcats, Coltrane Legacy featuring Tony Dagradi & Trevarri, Wayne Toups, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs, Erica Falls, Kinfolk Brass Band, Savoy Family Cajun Band, Charlie Sepulveda & The Turnaround, ÌFÉ, Astral Project, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and The Ils Sont Partis Band, Pine Leaf Boys, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, Don Vappie & his Creole Jazz Serenaders, Bon Bon Vivant, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & the Wild Magnolias, Judith Owen & Her Gentlemen Callers, Hasizzle, Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, Ronnie Bell, David Batiste & the Gladiators, Treme Brass Band, 6 HEARTS of Prince Edward Island, Tommy Malone, John Mooney & Bluesiana, Alynda Segarra, Dr. Michael White’s Original Liberty Jazz Band featuring Thais Clark, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, Ray Boudreaux, Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys, Rumba Buena, Aurora Nealand’s Royal Roses, Ronnie Lamarque, Jo-EL Sonnier, The Johnny Sansone Band, Solid Harmony’s Tribute to Topsy Chapman feat. John Boutté, The Deslondes, J. Monque’D Blues Revue, Big Chief Kevin Goodman & Flaming Arrows Mardi Gras Indians, Ty Morris & H.O.W., Malcolm Williams with the New Orleans Celebration Choir, Yvette Landry & the Jukes, The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., Papa Mali, Shantytown Underground, Joy Clark, Guitar Slim, Jr., Tribute to Ma Rainey featuring Thais Clark, Yolanda Robinson, and the Lars Edegran Band, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Flow Tribe, Lena Prima, Lulu & the Broadsides, The Quickening, Mahmoud Chouki, Blodie’s Jazz Jam, Mississippi Mass Choir, Bruce Daigrepoint Cajun Band, Feufollet, Big Chief Dow & the Timbuktu Warriors, Black Mohawk, and Cheyenne Mardi Gras Indians, Sue Foley, Sweet Cecilia, Darcy Malone & The Tangle, Sierra Green & The Soul Machine, Michael Doucet & Chad Viator avec Lâcher Prise, Thunder Hill, Jackson Square All Star Brass Band, Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade, Jesse McBride, Mariachi Jalisco, New Breed Brass Band, The Lilli Lewis Project, New Orleans Klezmer AllStars, Tin Men, Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue, Jambalaya Cajun Band, Ingrid Lucia, Greg Stafford & his Young Tuxedo Brass Band, Mark Braud’s New Orleans Jazz Giants, Tim Laughlin, Anna Moss, Julio y Cesar Band, Sam Price & the True Believers, James Rivers Movement, St. Joseph the Worker Music Ministry, The Rocks of Harmony, Banu Gibson, Jamil Sharif, David Torkanowsky: A Tribute to The ELM Music Company, Ernie Vincent & The Top Notes, Jonathon Long, The Revelers, D.K. Harrell, Sons of Jazz Brass Band, Spy Boy J & Thee Storm Mardi Gras Indians, Undivided Band, Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, Kris Tokarski Jazz Band, Betty Winn & One A-Chord, Wild Tchoupitoulas, Wild Mohicans, 7th Ward Creole Hunters, Black Feathers, and Buffalo Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Stephen Walker, Corey Ledet Zydeco, Marc Stone, Deelow Diamond Man, Kris Baptiste, Will Dickerson, Michael Juan Nunez, Los Güiros, Lars Edegran’s New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra, The Palm Court Jazz Band, The Gray Hawk Band, DJ Captain Charles, New Soul Inc., Donny Broussard and the Louisiana Stars, Ricky Sebastian, Gabrielle Cavassa, Roderick Harper, The Slick Skillet Serenaders, Louis Ford & his New Orleans Flairs, Kiera Hicks, Loose Cattle, Jenn Howard, Xeno Moonflower, Zack Landry & Phaze, Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band, New Orleans Music Program led by Donald Harrison Jr., Original Four, VIP Ladies, and Women of Class Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Smitty Dee’s Brass Band, Northside Skull & Bone Gang, 9th Ward Black Hatchet, Wild Squatoulas, Comanche Hunters, and Seminoles Mardi Gras Indians, Alex McMurray with Glenn Hartman, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Les Freres Michot, New Birth Brass Band, Papo y Son Mandao, Forgotten Souls, The Jones Sisters, The Bester Singers, Joe Dyson Look Within, Dynamic Smooth Family of Slidell, Dustin Dale Gaspard, Kim Carson & The Real Deal, Kelly Love Jones, Sam Dickey and Read the Sands, Pocket Aces Brass Band, Big Chief Bird & The Young Hunters Tribe, Fermin Ceballos Band, Sam Doores & Sabine McCalla, TBC Brass Band, Malentina, Big Chief Juan & Jockimo’s Groove, Southern University Jazzy Jags, Delgado College Jazz Band, Leo Jackson & the Melody Clouds, Treces del Sur – New Orleans Latin Music Band, One Mind Brass Band, Young Magnolias and Young Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, Black Magic Drumline, The City of Love Music Ministry, The Showers, Tom McDermott, Jermaine Landrum & The Abundant Praise Revival Choir, Voices of Peter Claver, Creole Osceola Black Masking Indians, Glenn Hartman and The Earthtones, Young Pinstripe Brass Band, André Bohren + The Electric Yat Quartet presents Peter & The Wolf, Mark Brooks & Friends, The N’awlins D’awlins Baby Dolls, Donald Lewis, Rainy Eyes Band, Bamboula 2000, Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys, UNO Jazz All Stars, Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Evangelist Jackie Tolbert, The Electrifying Crown Seekers, High Steppers Brass Band, The Sudan, Undefeated Divas, and Good Fellas Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, Jessica Harvey & the Difference, Craig Adams & Higher Dimensions of Praise, Flagboy Giz, Blato Zlato, Da Souljas Brass Band, Treme Sidewalk Steppers, The Maroons, Young Guardians of the Flame, Musical Diversity in India with Andrew McLean and Mehnaz Hoosein, Tchefunky Playground, Kim Che’re, Lady Tambourine, Arthur & Friends Community Choir, Louisiana Repertory Jazz Ensemble, E’Dana, Nineveh Baptist Church Mass Choir, Algiers Warriors Black Masking Indians, Swingin’ with John Saavedra, Voices of Femme Fatale, Lady Prince of Wales, Men of Class, The Perfect Gentleman, and Original Pigeon Town Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Tyrone Foster & the Arc Singers, Val and Love Alive, Free Agents Brass Band, Big Chief Trouble & Trouble Nation, Mohawk Hunters, Monogram Hunters, and Young Seminole Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Culu Children Traditional African Drum & Dance Ensemble with Stiltwalkers, Mestre Curtis Pierre “Samba Man”, Dancing Grounds Elite Feet Dance Krewe & Youth Co, Eleanor McMain “Singing Mustangs”, L. B. Landry High School Gospel Choir, Edna Karr Voices of Pride, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, NOCOA Community Choir, Sporty’s Brass Band, Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers, Prince of Wales, Men Buckjumpers, and Original CTC Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, One Shot Brass Band, The Hoot-n-Holler Inn, Square Dance NOLA, New Orleans Dance Collective, Stephen Foster’s Foster Family Program, Real Untouchable Brass Band, Original Big Seven, Scene Boosters, and Revolution Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, The TMM Project featuring Amanda Roberts & Lady Chops, Young Audiences Performing Arts Showcase, Calliope Puppets, New Generation Brass Band, Lady & Men Rollers, Old & Nu Style Fellas, and Dumaine Street Gang Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs and more!

2023 JAZZ FEST TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission 3-Day Weekend Pass (April 28, 29, & 30)

Early-Bird Weekend Pass: $225 while supplies last

Advance Weekend Pass: $240

General Admission 4-Day Weekend Pass (May 4, 5, 6, & 7)

Early-Bird Weekend Pass: $275 while supplies last

Advance Weekend Pass: $290

Important: The Weekend Pass is a non-transferable wristband and there is no re-entry

Payment Plan: 25% down if purchased by February 22

All Jazz Fest tickets are subject to additional service fees and handling charges

Tickets are available at www.nojazzfest.com.

BIG CHIEF VIP

The Big Chief VIP pass is the most luxurious way to enjoy the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. A limited number of tickets are sold (first-come, first-served). The Big Chief VIP often sells out – patrons are encouraged to purchase early. Each ticket includes the following:

Big Chief tickets are sold as full weekend packages and include admission for each day of the weekend

Re-entry is permitted at pedestrian gates with Big Chief tickets

Big Chief guests have access to raised and covered private viewing areas at the Festival’s three main stages as well as front-of-house bleachers at the WWOZ Jazz Tent and Blues Tent

Private beverage stands (with beer, wine, water, and soft drinks for purchase) and restrooms at the viewing area at the Festival Stage and the Shell Gentilly Stage

Access to an indoor, air conditioned Big Chief Hospitality Lounge with full service cash bar, complimentary light refreshments and snacks and restrooms

On-site parking is available for purchase with a limited number of Big Chief packages

Big Chief patrons can choose to purchase VIP shuttle tickets for easy travel to and from the Festival. The VIP Shuttle will pick up and drop off from downtown New Orleans and allows for special entry into the Fair Grounds. Quantities are limited, so please purchase VIP shuttle tickets before they sell out.

Souvenir laminated ticket

Express VIP entrances at Gentilly and Sauvage pedestrian gates

1st Weekend (April 28, 29, & 30) three full Festival days

$1700

2nd Weekend (May 4, 5, 6, & 7) four full Festival days

$1850

Daily on-site parking or VIP shuttle tickets can be added to your purchase while supplies last.

All Jazz Fest tickets are subject to additional service fees and handling charges.

VIP viewing areas will be limited in size, and access may become unavailable, if necessary, to keep the space from exceeding capacity.



A Big Chief ticket is required for all children over the age of 2 to access the Big Chief viewing areas.

The Festival offers a payment plan for all VIP purchases.

Big Chief VIP tickets will be mailed in April.

GRAND MARSHAL VIP

The Grand Marshal VIP pass allowsexclusive access to a standing-room only section at the front of the Festival’s three largest stages. A limited number of Grand Marshal tickets are sold (first-come, first-served). Grand Marshal VIP often sells out – patrons are encouraged to purchase early. Each ticket includes the following:

Grand Marshal tickets are sold as full weekend packages and include admission for each day of the weekend

Re-entry is permitted at pedestrian gates with Grand Marshal tickets

Grand Marshal guests have access to up front, golden circle standing-room only private viewing areas at the three main stages.

Private restrooms near the viewing area of the largest stage

Access to the Grand Marshal Hospitality Tent where guests can cool off in the shade with beverages for purchase, complimentary snacks and restrooms

On-site parking is available for purchase with a limited number of Grand Marshal packages

Grand Marshal patrons can choose to purchase VIP shuttle tickets for easy travel to and from the Festival. The VIP Shuttle will pick up and drop off from downtown New Orleans and allows for special entry into the Fair Grounds. Quantities are limited, so please purchase VIP shuttle tickets before they sell out.

Souvenir laminated ticket

Express VIP entrances at Gentilly and Sauvage pedestrian gates

1st Weekend (April 28, 29, & 30) three full Festival days

$1600

2nd Weekend (May 4, 5, 6, & 7) four full Festival days

$1750

Daily on-site parking or VIP shuttle tickets can be added to your purchase while supplies last.

All Jazz Fest tickets are subject to additional service fees and handling charges.

Note: Grand Marshal VIP ticketholders are part of an exclusive, up-close, standing-room only club of Festivalgoers. The stage-area pass does not allow the holder to camp out or to reserve space in the special viewing areas, all of which are chair-free zones. A festive flow of Grand Marshal patrons between performances throughout the day is part of the ethos of this priceless Jazz Fest experience. In addition, during some music sets, photography may be restricted by the artist on stage. At those times, cameras, other than simple point-and-shoot and cell phone cameras, will have to be put away. On occasion, photography may be prohibited entirely.

A Grand Marshal ticket is required for all children over the age of 2 to access the Grand Marshal viewing areas.

The Festival offers a payment plan for all VIP purchases.

Grand Marshal VIP tickets will be mailed in April.

KREWE OF JAZZ FEST VIP

Jazz Fest attendees have the opportunity to view all the action at the Festival Stage in an exclusive covered viewing area. A limited number of tickets are sold (first come, first served). Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP often sells out – patrons are encouraged to purchase early.Each ticket includes the following:

Krewe of Jazz Fest tickets are sold as full weekend packages and include admission for each day of the weekend

Re-entry is permitted at pedestrian gates with Krewe of Jazz Fest tickets

Krewe of Jazz Fest guests have access to a raised and covered viewing stand at the Festival Stage

Private beverage stands (with beer, wine, water and soft drinks for purchase) and restrooms at the viewing area

On-site parking is available for purchase with a limited number of Krewe of Jazz Fest packages

Krewe of Jazz Fest patrons can choose to purchase VIP shuttle tickets for easy travel to and from the Festival. The VIP Shuttle will pick up and drop off from downtown New Orleans and allows for special entry into the Fair Grounds. Quantities are limited, so please purchase VIP shuttle tickets before they sell out.

Souvenir laminated ticket

Express VIP entrances at Gentilly and Sauvage pedestrian gates

1st Weekend (April 28, 29, & 30) three full Festival days

$850

2nd Weekend (May 4, 5, 6, & 7) four full Festival days

$925

Daily on-site parking or VIP shuttle tickets can be added to your purchase while supplies last.

All Jazz Fest tickets are subject to additional service fees and handling charges.

A Krewe of Jazz Fest ticket is required for all children over the age of 2 to access the Krewe of Jazz Fest viewing area.

The Festival offers a payment plan for all VIP purchases.

Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP tickets will be mailed in April.