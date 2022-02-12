NOW YOU CAN HAVE ALEX VAN HALEN’S DRUMSET… IN YOUR WALLET! CRASH THE WORLDS GREATEST DRUM KITS ARE NFT’S

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in art, music, and technology are here to stay. Owner/CEO of Modern Drummer Magazine David Frangioni finds himself uniquely positioned. Frangioni is a self-made success in the music technology industry, a drummer, a producer/engineer, a publisher, a consultant, and a sophisticated collector. He and his team have spent a career forging pathways into new technologies. Now they want to share with you the excitement of having artist-owned, stage-played, iconic drumkits in your NFT collection!

A Collector of Experiences

Crash, The World’s Greatest Drum Kits includes Drum Kits from Buddy Rich, Alex Van Halen, Neil Peart, KISS, Carmine Appice, and so many more. Seeing the physical items themselves is almost surreal, Frangioni explains “Everything in the Crash collection has such an amazing story behind it. Not just the obvious like ‘this drum kit was owned and played by Carl Palmer’, but more like where has it been, how has it impacted and inspired people for decades? What coincidences, personal connections, anomalies, successes, and tragedies brought these items to significance? The stories are the most valuable part of the kits and we cannot wait to share them”.

Crash Drum Kit NFTs

David Frangioni and the team at Modern Drummer Magazine are collaborating to develop these unique NFTs based on the Crash book. Each NFT features photos of a world-famous drum kit, displayed as an attractive 3D rotating card. The true value comes with the utility of these NFTs. The more common NFTs will provide discounts and perks from Modern Drummer Magazine. Holding one of the rarer Crash NFTs will grant you access to members-only benefits such as Artist Meet and Greets, Event Access, private groups and giveaways with a chance to visit and PLAY THE ACTUAL DRUM KIT in the NFT! Member benefits will be added dynamically as times change and new things become exciting for our members to experience.

How to Buy Crash NFTs?

The NFTs will be released using the Ethereum blockchain. Quantities, price and drop dates will all be announced early to those who subscribe to the NFT Drop Alerts. A portion of the proceeds will go to charity. Click here for notifications https://nft.davidfrangioni.com.