Moody Blues Drummer & Co-Founder Graeme Edge Passes November 11, 2021

Hello to our loyal readers and supporters, I’m Billy Ashbaugh. Yesterday, the world was saddened by the lose of yet another iconic musician, the Moody Blues Graeme Edge.

Graeme was the co-founder and last remaining original member of the legendary group. I had the esteemed honor of sharing the stage with him for the last few years of his career. I’ll never forget how kind he was showing me the ropes and helping me fit into their family. It was a joy to look across the stage and see his smiling face grinning from ear to ear throughout the entire show. Those are wonderful memories I will never forget.

Our condolences to his family from myself and everyone here at Modern Drummer Magazine. Please watch for a tribute to his legacy in an upcoming issue. RIP Graeme 🙏🏻🥁